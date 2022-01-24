ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An oncogenic splice variant of PDGFRÎ± in adult glioblastoma as a therapeutic target for selective CDK4/6 inhibitors

By Taiji Hamada
Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding human genome alterations is necessary to optimize genome-based cancer therapeutics. However, some newly discovered mutations remain as variants of unknown significance (VUS). Here, the mutation c.1403A"‰>"‰G in exon 10 of the platelet-derived growth factor receptor-alpha (PDGFRA) gene, a VUS found in adult glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), was introduced in human embryonal...

