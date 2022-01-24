ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designing and interpreting 4D tumour spheroid experiments

By Ryan J. Murphy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTumour spheroid experiments are routinely used to study cancer progression and treatment. Various and inconsistent experimental designs are used, leading to challenges in interpretation and reproducibility. Using multiple experimental designs, live-dead cell staining, and real-time cell cycle imaging, we measure necrotic and proliferation-inhibited regions in over 1000 4D tumour spheroids (3D...

Visceral fat inflammation and fat embolism are associated with lung's lipidic hyaline membranes in subjects with COVID-19

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Preliminary data suggested that fat embolism could explain the importance of visceral obesity as a critical determinant of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). Methods. We performed a comprehensive histomorphologic analysis of autoptic visceral adipose tissue (VAT), lungs and livers of 19 subjects with COVID-19 (COVID-19+),...
Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
Approaching the diagnosis of thyroid disorders in preterm infants

Children born prematurely display a unique and dynamic pattern of thyroid hormone concentrations that varies after birth depending on gestational and chronological age and other postnatal variables. Not only hypothalamic"“pituitary"“thyroid (HPT) axis immaturity but also withdrawal of maternal"“placental thyroxine (T4) transfer after birth, morbidities, medication, iodine exposure, low weight, the persistence of foetal metabolism of deiodinases and a smaller thyroid gland affect thyroid hormone physiology. Premature infants exhibit lower T4 concentrations when compared with foetuses at the same gestational age,1 usually called "hypothyroxinaemia of prematurity". Additionally, reductions in T4 are even more pronounced in very low birth weight newborns when critically ill, reaching a nadir at the end of the first week of life and then gradually rising from this time onwards until overlapping levels seen in term infants.2 Furthermore, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations at birth are lower in this population than those observed in term infants, and in some cases present a late rise which is not seen in term babies.3 This condition, entitled "hyperthyrotropinaemia", i.e. mild elevation of TSH with normal T4 concentrations, is frequently characterised by having a normal thyroid gland anatomy and by being transient.4.
How to build Hamiltonians that transport noncommuting charges in quantum thermodynamics

Noncommuting conserved quantities have recently launched a subfield of quantum thermodynamics. In conventional thermodynamics, a system of interest and an environment exchange quantities-energy, particles, electric charge, etc.-that are globally conserved and are represented by Hermitian operators. These operators were implicitly assumed to commute with each other, until a few years ago. Freeing the operators to fail to commute has enabled many theoretical discoveries-about reference frames, entropy production, resource-theory models, etc. Little work has bridged these results from abstract theory to experimental reality. This paper provides a methodology for building this bridge systematically: we present a prescription for constructing Hamiltonians that conserve noncommuting quantities globally while transporting the quantities locally. The Hamiltonians can couple arbitrarily many subsystems together and can be integrable or nonintegrable. Our Hamiltonians may be realized physically with superconducting qudits, with ultracold atoms, and with trapped ions.
Liver function tests: indication and interpretation

After reading this article, test your knowledge by completing the CPD questions and receive a certificate as a record of your learning. After reading this article, you should be able to:. Recognise when liver function tests (LFTs) are indicated;. Understand how to interpret the results of LFTs;. Identify common patterns...
The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
Scientists keep an eye on "stealth" Omicron variant BA.2

Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a version of the Omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States. This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron...
Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
ClinicalÂ genetics: past, present and future

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Medicine is a constantly evolving field, with specialities developing and declining with the advancement of technology and knowledge. Clinical Pharmacology, previously a mainstream speciality, is now rarely recognised as a separate subspecialty within medicine. With the development of computer sciences and Artificial Intelligence, many question the future role of clinicians in specialties such as plain-film Radiology [1].
Altered canonical and striatal-frontal resting state functional connectivity in children with pathogenic variants in the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway

Mounting evidence supports the role of the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase (Ras/MAPK) pathway in neurodevelopmental disorders. Here, the authors used a genetics-first approach to examine how Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants affect the functional organization of the brain and cognitive phenotypes including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Functional MRI was used to examine resting state functional connectivity (RSFC) in association with Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants in children with Noonan syndrome (NS). Participants (age 4"“12 years) included 39 children with NS (mean age 8.44, SD"‰="‰2.20, 25 females) and 49 typically developing (TD) children (mean age 9.02, SD"‰="‰9.02, 33 females). Twenty-eight children in the NS group and 46 in the TD group had usable MRI data and were included in final analyses. The results indicated significant hyperconnectivity for the NS group within canonical visual, ventral attention, left frontoparietal and limbic networks (p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Higher connectivity within canonical left frontoparietal and limbic networks positively correlated with cognitive function within the NS but not the TD group. Further, the NS group demonstrated significant group differences in seed-based striatal-frontal connectivity (Z"‰>"‰2.6, p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Hyperconnectivity within canonical brain networks may represent an intermediary phenotype between Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants and cognitive phenotypes, including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Altered striatal-frontal connectivity corresponds with smaller striatal volume and altered white matter connectivity previously documented in children with NS. These results may indicate delayed maturation and compensatory mechanisms and they are important for understanding the pathophysiology underlying cognitive phenotypes in NS and in the broader population of children with neurodevelopmental disorders.
Infection dynamics of COVID-19 virus under lockdown and reopening

Motivated by COVID-19, we develop and analyze a simple stochastic model for the spread of disease in human population. We track how the number of infected and critically ill people develops over time in order to estimate the demand that is imposed on the hospital system. To keep this demand under control, we consider a class of simple policies for slowing down and reopening society and we compare their efficiency in mitigating the spread of the virus from several different points of view. We find that in order to avoid overwhelming of the hospital system, a policy must impose a harsh lockdown or it must react swiftly (or both). While reacting swiftly is universally beneficial, being harsh pays off only when the country is patient about reopening and when the neighboring countries coordinate their mitigation efforts. Our work highlights the importance of acting decisively when closing down and the importance of patience and coordination between neighboring countries when reopening.
Synergize Patients’ Digital And Physical Experiences With Proper Design

Murali Kashaboina is the co-founder and CEO of Entrigna, inc., an AI-driven real-time decisions company. As we understand it, healthcare is for humans, by humans, through human interfacing and interactions, where the emphasis is on making humans feel better through human touch, warmth and empathy. Such characterization of healthcare must continue to manifest regardless of physical or digital means, through which patient care and other healthcare services are delivered.
Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
