Cancer

RUNX3 overexpression inhibits normal human erythroid development

By Ana Catarina Menezes
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUNX proteins belong to a family of transcription factors essential for cellular proliferation, differentiation, and apoptosis with emerging data implicating RUNX3 in haematopoiesis and haematological malignancies. Here we show that RUNX3 plays an important regulatory role in normal human erythropoiesis. The impact of altering RUNX3 expression on erythropoiesis was determined by...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Overexpression of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor angiotensin converting enzyme 2 in cardiomyocytes of failing hearts

Hospitalized patients who die from Covid-19 often have pre-existing heart disease. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is dependent on the ACE2 receptor to be able to infect cells. It is possible that the strong link between cardiovascular comorbidities and a poor outcome following a SARS-CoV-2 infection is sometimes due to viral myocarditis. The aim was to examine the expression of ACE2 in normal hearts and hearts from patients with terminal heart failure. The ACE2 expression was measured by global quantitative proteomics and RT-qPCR in left ventricular (LV) tissue from explanted hearts. Immunohistochemistry was used to examine ACE2 expression in cardiomyocytes, fibroblasts and endothelial cells. In total, tissue from 14 organ donors and 11 patients with terminal heart failure were included. ACE2 expression was 2.6 times higher in 4 hearts from patients with terminal heart failure compared with 6 healthy donor hearts. The results were confirmed by immunohistochemistry where more than half of cardiomyocytes or fibroblasts showed expression of ACE2 in hearts from patients with terminal heart failure. In healthy donor hearts ACE2 was not expressed or found in few fibroblasts. A small subpopulation of endothelial cells expressed ACE2 in both groups. Upregulated ACE2 expression in cardiomyocytes may increase the risk of SARS-CoV-2 myocarditis in patients with heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop a molecule that inhibits degenerative processes related to Alzheimer's disease

Researchers at the Technion—Israel institute of Technology, in collaboration with researchers from CNRS, recently published findings about the development of an artificial molecule that may inhibit the development of Alzheimer's disease. The molecule breaks down the toxic chemical complex Cu–Aβ, thus inhibiting the cell death that is thought to be related to Alzheimer's. The study was led by Professor Galia Maayan and doctoral student Anastasia Behar from the Schulich Faculty of Chemistry, in collaboration with Prof. Christelle Hureau from the Laboratoire de Chimie de Coordination du CNRS, Toulouse, France.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of the immune system in the human embryo

The fetal immune system is highly specialized which is to generate both tolerogenic and protective immune responses to tolerate both self- and maternal-antigens. Fetal T cells with pro-inflammatory potential are born in a tolerogenic environment and are tightly controlled by both cell-intrinsic and -extrinsic mechanisms. Fetal B-1 and B-2 B cells involved in innate and adaptive immune responses, respectively, arise in staggered waves of development from distinct progenitors. Innate immune responses are the key to the protection against infection and adaptive immunity creates memory after an initial response to a specific pathogen. This review aims to discuss the recent advances in understanding the development of immune system in fetus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histone deacetylase 6 inhibition restores leptin sensitivity and reduces obesity

The adipose tissue-derived hormone leptin can drive decreases in food intake while increasing energy expenditure. In diet-induced obesity, circulating leptin levels rise proportionally to adiposity. Despite this hyperleptinemia, rodents and humans with obesity maintain increased adiposity and are resistant to leptin's actions. Here we show that inhibitors of the cytosolic enzyme histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) act as potent leptin sensitizers and anti-obesity agents in diet-induced obese mice. Specifically, HDAC6 inhibitors, such as tubastatin A, reduce food intake, fat mass, hepatic steatosis and improve systemic glucose homeostasis in an HDAC6-dependent manner. Mechanistically, peripheral, but not central, inhibition of HDAC6 confers central leptin sensitivity. Additionally, the anti-obesity effect of tubastatin A is attenuated in animals with a defective central leptin"“melanocortin circuitry, including db/db and MC4R knockout mice. Our results suggest the existence of an HDAC6-regulated adipokine that serves as a leptin-sensitizing agent and reveals HDAC6 as a potential target for the treatment of obesity.
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Inhibiting the Leidenfrost effect above 1,000"‰Â°C for sustained thermal cooling

The Leidenfrost effect, namely the levitation of drops on hot solids1, is known to deteriorate heat transfer at high temperature2. The Leidenfrost point can be elevated by texturing materials to favour the solid"“liquid contact2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 and by arranging channels at the surface to decouple the wetting phenomena from the vapour dynamics3. However, maximizing both theÂ Leidenfrost point and thermal cooling across a wide range of temperatures can be mutually exclusive3,7,8. Here we report a rational design of structured thermal armours that inhibit the Leidenfrost effect up to 1,150"‰Â°C, that is, 600"‰Â°C more than previously attained, yet preserving heat transfer. Our design consists of steel pillars serving as thermal bridges, an embedded insulating membrane that wicks and spreads the liquid and U-shaped channels for vapour evacuation. The coexistence of materials with contrasting thermal and geometrical properties cooperatively transforms normally uniform temperatures into non-uniform ones, generates lateral wicking at all temperatures and enhances thermal cooling. Structured thermal armours are limited onlyÂ by their melting point, rather than by a failure in the design. The material can be made flexible, and thus attached to substrates otherwise challenging to structure. Our strategy holds the potential to enable the implementation of efficient water cooling at ultra-high solid temperatures, which is, to date, an uncharted property.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The endometrial carcinoma market

Endometrial carcinoma develops in the innermost lining of the uterus. It is the most commonly diagnosed gynaecological cancer in developed countries. The majority of diagnosed cases are early-stage cancer (stage I–II) with disease confined to the uterus; early-stage disease is treated surgically with curative intent. The treatment of advanced disease (stage III–IV), either newly diagnosed or recurrent, depends predominantly on histopathology, staging, grading and molecular markers of the tumour.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Prevalence and natural history of schwannomas in neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2): the influence of pathogenic variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. This study explores the natural history of vestibular, trigeminal and lower cranial nerve schwannomas (VS, TS, LCNS) in patients with Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), to understand how pathogenic variants (PVs) of the NF2 gene affect tumour burden and growth rate, viaÂ a retrospective analysis of a UK NF2 centre database and imaging. VS, TS and LCNS location and size were measured in accordance with a standardised protocol. PVs were categorised in accordance with the UK NF2 Genetic Severity Score (GSS). 153 patients (age 5"“82) had 458 schwannomas, of which 362 were previously untreated comprising: 204 VS, 93 TS, and 65 LCNS (IX, X, XI). 322 schwannomas had sequential imaging allowing growth rate analysis with a mean follow-up of 45 months. VS were universally present, and bilateral in 146/153 cases. 65% of tumours grew >2"‰mm during the study period at mean rate 2.0"‰mm/year. Significant association was found between increasing GSS and growth rate. TS occurred in 66/153 patients (bilateral in 27/153); 31% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.8"‰mm/yr). Significant increase in tumour prevalence was noted with increasing GSS. LCNS were found in 47/153 patients (bilateral in 19/153); 27% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.9"‰mm/yr). The trend for increased prevalence with increasing GSS did not reach significance. VS growth rate was significantly influenced by GSS and they were much more likely to grow than TS and LCNS. TS prevalence also correlated with increasing GSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: The Living Planet Index does not measure abundance

Replying to M. Puurtinen et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03708-8 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Immune marker levels in severe mental disorders: associations with polygenic risk scores of related mental phenotypes and psoriasis

Several lines of evidence implicate immune abnormalities in the pathophysiology of severe mental disorders (SMD) and comorbid mental disorders. Here, we use the data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of autoimmune diseases and mental phenotypes associated with SMD to disentangle genetic susceptibilities of immune abnormalities in SMD. We included 1004 patients with SMD and 947 healthy controls (HC) and measured plasma levels of IL-1Ra, sIL-2R, gp130, sTNFR-1, IL-18, APRIL, and ICAM-1. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) of six autoimmune disorders, CRP, and 10 SMD-related mental phenotypes were calculated from GWAS. General linear models were applied to assess the association of PRS with immune marker abnormalities. We found negative associations between PRS of educational attainment and IL-1Ra (P"‰="‰0.01) and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.01). There were nominal positive associations between PRS of psoriasis and sgp130 (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of anxiety and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.03), and nominal negative associations between PRS of anxiety and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of educational attainment and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.03). Associations explained minor amounts of the immune marker plasma-level difference between SMD and HC. Different PRS and immune marker associations in the SMD group compared to HC were shown for PRS of extraversion and IL-1Ra ([interaction effect (IE), P"‰="‰0.002), and nominally for PRS of openness and IL-1Ra (IE, P"‰="‰0.02) and sTNFR-1 (IE, P"‰="‰0.04). Our findings indicate polygenic susceptibilities to immune abnormalities in SMD involving genetic overlap with SMD-related mental phenotypes and psoriasis. Associations might suggest immune genetic factors of SMD subgroups characterized by autoimmune or specific mental features.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The relationship between behavioural and mood responses to monetary rewards in a sample of students with and without reported pain

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Pain impairs reward processing, and people suffering from physical pain are at high risk of having a persistently low mood. Although individuals with chronic pain have reported reduced reward responsiveness and impaired mood, it is not clear if reward responsiveness and mood are impaired in samples with sub-clinical pain scores otherwise healthy. Investigating a sub-clinical group is essential to disentangle the influence of medication on the behavioural effect of reward on mood and performance. Here, we aimed to examine the effects of reward on mood and performance in a sample of university students divided into a control group without clinically significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰40) and the sub-clinical group with significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰39). We used the Fribourg reward task and the pain sub-scale of the Symptom Checklist (SCL-27-plus) to assess the physical symptoms of pain. A significant positive correlation was found between average mood ratings and average monetary reward in the control group (r38"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.008) and not significant in the sub-clinical group (r37"‰="‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.46). The results might yield first insights into the relationship between pain and reward in sub-clinical populations without the confound of medication.
MENTAL HEALTH
cell.com

Early human embryonic development: Blastocyst formation to gastrulation

There has been recent renewed interest in studying human early embryonic development. The advent of improved culture conditions to maintain blastocysts in vitro for an extended period and the emerging stem-cell-based models of the blastocyst and peri-implantation embryos have provided new information that is relevant to early human embryogenesis. However, the mechanism of lineage development and embryonic patterning, and the molecular pathways involved in their regulation, are still not well understood. Interest in human embryonic development has been reinvigorated recently given numerous technical advances. In this review, Rossant and Tam discuss new insights into human embryogenesis gathered from successes in culturing human embryos in vitro and stem-cell-based embryo models. Then they outline what questions still need answering.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hydrological properties predict the composition of microbial communities cycling methane and nitrogen in rivers

Sediment microbial communities drive the biogeochemical cycles that make rivers globally important sources and sinks of carbon (C) and nitrogen (N). The structure of these communities is strongly determined by the local physico-chemical environment. However, we currently lack an understanding of the factors that determine microbial community structures at the catchment scale. Here, we show that the contribution of groundwater to total river flow (quantified as base flow index; BFI) predicts the structure and diversity of the different microbial functional groups that cycle N and C across nine UK rivers, spanning a geological BFI gradient from 0.23 (clay sediment) to 0.95 (chalk gravel sediment). Furthermore, the GC-content (percentage of guanine-cytosine bases in a DNA sequence) and codon-usage bias of ammonia monooxygenase DNA sequences, and the hydrophobicity and net-charge of the corresponding amino acid sequences, were all strongly correlated with BFI, likely reflecting physiological adaptations to different riverbed sediment structure along the BFI gradient. Our results offer an opportunity to overcome the "paradox of scales" that has seen microbial ecologists focus on small- rather than large-scale environmental variables, enabling us to scale-up our understanding of microbial biogeochemistry to the catchment and beyond.
WILDLIFE

