Primary extra-skeletal Ewing's sarcoma presenting as an epidural Soft Tissue Lesion causing cauda equina syndrome in an adolescent girl: a case report

By Abhishek Soni
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary epidural Ewing's sarcoma in the lumbar spinal canal is a rare condition and very few cases are reported in the literature. A fifteen-year-old girl presented with low backache associated with sudden onset of weakness and radiculopathy of both lower limbs for 10 days, bowel and bladder involvement for 3 days....

