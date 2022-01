The New York Rangers picked up their second straight win this evening as they fought from behind and defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in the shootout. Barclay Goodrow pulled the Rangers even late in the third period, and Adam Fox ended it in the sixth round of the shootout. Igor Shesterkin was sensational again in net for the Rangers, and picked up his 20th win of the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO