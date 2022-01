All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Home & Garden Show will welcome back homeowners and garden enthusiasts and invite them to meet with and learn from the top home and garden industry experts in Central Texas. With the recent housing boom in Central Texas, the Austin Home & Garden Show is an opportunity for visitors to get ideas, inspiration, and professional advice for their next home improvement project.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO