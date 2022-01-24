ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Discover Karl Zahn's Elegant Illuminated Sculptures

By Hannah Martin
architecturaldigest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’ve always felt really comfortable making art,” says Karl Zahn, who studied industrial design at RISD and worked for a decade in the studio of lighting veteran Lindsey Adelman. So when the Brooklyn-based talent went solo in 2019, after years of making his...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
architecturaldigest.com

This Sculptural Rotterdam Building Is Reinventing Art Storage for Public Enjoyment

Entirely reflective and sited in the middle of an urban park, it bears a resemblance to Cloud Gate—Anish Kapoor’s bean-like sculpture and selfie magnet in Chicago. But that resemblance is only skin deep. The Depot, outside the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, is designed to house more than 150,000 art and design works for which there’s no room in the museum itself, and to let visitors see those pieces being cared for. Other museums have opened storage areas to the public, but none has gone as far as the encyclopedic Rotterdam institution, founded in 1849, which began exploring the idea nearly a decade ago. MVRDV, an established Dutch firm, won a 2013 design competition with its proposal for the bowl-shaped tower. That shape means it doesn’t turn its back on any section of the park and that it occupies the smallest footprint for a building of its volume.
CHICAGO, IL
architecturaldigest.com

Discover Zizipho Poswa's Stunning Ceramic Sculptures

“This collection talks about the load that women carry—the baskets, the firewood, the baby,” artist Zizipho Poswa explains of her colossal new ceramic sculptures, examples of which appeared at Design Miami this past December. Titled Umthwalo, the colorful, vaguely figurative body of work, which debuted in a 2018 group show with the Southern Guild gallery, honors the strong women Poswa grew up with in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province. (She is pictured at her Cape Town studio with a work in progress that will soon be slathered in orange glaze and decorated in stripes.) For more than a decade, Poswa, who has a background in textile design, made smaller, decorative pieces for Imiso Ceramics, the studio she runs with her business partner, Andile Dyalvane, a fellow artist. But these large-scale, hand-built creations have shown more narrative possibility for Poswa, who infuses them with references to her Xhosa culture. The iLobola series, for example, features bronze horns that symbolize cows, once paid as a dowry to unite two families through marriage. The Magodi collection, meanwhile, celebrates the artistry of traditional African hairstyles. An example of the latter, based on Bantu knots, now sits in the Afrofuturist period room at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. And more are bound for a solo exhibition with Southern Guild later this year. She says, “Through these works I’m telling my story about who I am and where I come from.” southernguild.co.za.
VISUAL ART
thezoereport.com

This Candy Artist’s New Sculptures Turn Childhood Memories Into Collectible Art

Nostalgia, maximalism, and all things joyful are trends that are coming in hot to the interior world right now. And it’s no surprise, after years of uncertainty and stress, that many are looking to infuse a dose of happiness and better days into their homes. Fortunately, 2022’s playful and uplifting art trend is making that easy — especially with the launch of by robynblair’s new limited-edition collection of gumball machine sculptures on Dec. 9.
DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

13 Stunning Examples of Reflective Architecture

Though most appreciate the styles of baroque, gothic, and neoclassical, there’s something enticing about buildings—whether they be residences, offices, museums, or public works of art—that boast a more modern edge. And, of course, technological developments in architecture have allowed today’s designs to be all the more forward-thinking. That said, one material that instantly lends itself to modernity is reflective glass. Whether it’s the element of mystery or the aesthetic simplicity of mirrors, architects around the world are cladding their masterpieces in reflective glass, and people are loving it.
DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
BBC

Rare Henry Moore sculpture discovered on mantelpiece

A rare sculpture by pioneering Yorkshire artist Henry Moore has been rediscovered after spending years on a family's mantelpiece. The work - which is now to be auctioned - was recently authenticated by experts from the Henry Moore Foundation. The abstract artwork, which represents two figures and is made from...
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Machine Aesthetic in George Rickey’s Sculptures

In the second half of the 20th century, George Rickey (1907-2002) stands out as one of America’s preeminent sculptors, known for his mesmerizing kinetic creations that move in the wind. Following in Alexander Calder’s footsteps, he constructed small- and large-scale sculptures that found their way into collections, museums, and public spaces across the country and around the world.
DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

With the Launch of Charles Zana Mobilier, the French Designer Returns to His “First Love”

The ceramic clinks of coffee cups meeting their saucers maintain a consistent chime in the lobby at the Mercer Hotel in SoHo. Halfway through his cappuccino, Charles Zana scans the room to admire the morning bustle. It’s been more than a year since the French AD100 architect and interior designer has been back to New York, and this trip’s agenda is making up for lost time: site visits to an in-the-works restaurant on Crosby Street and a residential project near Bedford, New York, before jetting off to much sunnier L.A. Though none of those are this morning’s priority.
DESIGN
Detroit News

Seeing the light: The latest in illumination

During the dark days of winter and beyond, lighting can illuminate your rooms and set the tone for your home. While functional in nature, the latest fixtures and lamps have become more decorative to add glamour wherever they land. One reason lighting has seen a resurgence from a decorative standpoint...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illumination#Art#Sculptures#Electronics#Risd#Casa Perfect Gallery
Time Out Global

The world’s largest-ever sculpture is being built in the UAE desert

The artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude were known for creating some pretty dramatic sculptures in their lifetimes. The husband-and-wife team wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in fabric in 1995, and installed thousands of flapping panels in Central Park in New York a decade later. Last year, their posthumous L’Arc De Triomphe, Wrapped – which saw the structure covered in thousands of ribbons – caused a sensation in Paris.
DESIGN
ARTnews

Yves Tanguy Painting Thought to Be Lost During Fascist Raid Is Found and Repaired

For decades, scholars thought that a painting by Surrealist artist Yves Tanguy was destroyed during a raid on a Paris cinema led by two right-wing groups. Now, in a find that has shocked even those with a deep knowledge of Tanguy’s oeuvre, that painting has been found and brought back to its original state. It turns out that that painting, Fraud in the Garden (1930), had been hiding in plain sight, in a way. The Guardian reports that the painting had been bought at auction in 1985 by a French owner who had suspected that the work may be the one...
VISUAL ART
wiltonbulletin.com

Westport property once home to James Earle Fraser’s sculpture barn

WESTPORT — The property at Fraser Lane has a place in Westport’s storied art heritage. American sculptor James Earle Fraser - designer of the Buffalo nickel and the iconic “End of the Trail” sculpture - once had a home on the road and he often turned his ideas into sculptures in a barn that once sat on what is now 4 Fraser Lane, said Jenny Bentley, of The Riverside Realty Group and one of the co-listers for the property.
WESTPORT, CT
chapelboro.com

Artist Natalia Torres Del Valle’s Strikingly Sculptural Textured Paintings

Natalia Torres Del Valle is a local Hillsborough artist who wears many hats: she’s a registered expressive arts therapist, an educator who frequently teaches classes and workshops through the NC Museum of Art, and a mother. Her most recent works, which are textured paintings created by using layers of discarded paint skins (typically the leftover stuff on a palette that would have been thrown away) and resin have been closely inspired by the necessities of the pandemic and by nature—especially mycological forms. Del Valle said she was inspired by “taking this thing [paint skins] that would be usually be discarded and transforming it into something new.”
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: An illuminating problem

“For an increasing proportion of the Earth’s surface, the darkest conditions of night no longer occur”. — The Ecological Consequences of Artificial Night Lighting. In 1884 William Dutcher, a well-known New York based ornithologist, published notes on a phenomenon which was receiving a lot of attention by avian conservationists of that time — night-time migrating birds, mostly songbirds of many species, crashing into lighthouses including the Fire Island lighthouse, especially on foggy and cloudy nights. Dutcher recognized, as did many others, the birds were attracted to the bright light of the lighthouse with often fatal consequences. It was one of the first accounts to document what we now know to be a much larger, multi-faceted issue —the negative affects of light pollution.
SCIENCE
architecturaldigest.com

The Dreamiest And Just Like That… Interiors Worth Copying in Your Own Home

If there is one element that And Just Like That… fans have massively coveted since the Sex and the City series premiered more than 20 years ago, it’s the fashion. After all, it’s hard to imagine that tutu sales didn’t soar after the first few notes of the instantly recognizable percussion sounded back in 1998. And with the release of And Just Like That…, the show’s devoted fans are now paying equal attention to the ladies’ homes, and how the stylish characters have decorated them since we last saw the trio back in 2004. Like the over-the-top outfits, the interiors have only aged gracefully. And achieving the look—whether it be inspired by Miranda’s historic Brooklyn brownstone or Carrie’s contemporary uptown studio—without hiring an interior designer is actually pretty easy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS Chicago

Seurat’s ‘A Sunday On La Grande Jatte’ To Be Displayed And Reframed Thursday At The Art Institute

CHICAGO (CBS) — You can see a refreshed version of an iconic painting on Thursday at the Art Institute. “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat is being re-hung, this time in a new frame and in a refreshed gallery space. Earlier this month, CBS 2 got a behind the scenes look at the touch-ups. The new frame is closer to what Seurat would have put on the masterpiece. You can see the refreshed painting in person when the gallery reopens Thursday. "A Sunday on La Grande Jatte — 1884" is on the move at the Art Institute! Seurat's monumental painting receives a new frame before it returns to a refreshed space in Gallery 240. See it back on view starting January 20. pic.twitter.com/fZWJYgZyQp — The Art Institute of Chicago (@artinstitutechi) January 14, 2022  
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Hannah Traore Launches New York Gallery Focusing on ‘Artists Who Have Traditionally Been Left Out of the Conversation’

When Hannah Traore was working on her undergraduate honors thesis in art history at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, she began exploring the work of Malick Sidibé, whose legendary studio portraits and street photography featured everyday people in Mali, where her father is from. Skidmore has a renowned university art museum, the Tang Teaching Museum, and in 2017, Traore organized an exhibition there titled “Africa Pop Studio” that included Sidibé’s work and that of various artists he had influenced, including Derrick Adams, Zanele Muholi, Aida Muluneh, Mickalene Thomas, Kehinde Wiley, and Hassan Hajjaj, who collaborated with Traore on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Recreate the Look of This Totally Balanced Bathroom in L.A.

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thanks to a strong Instagram presence, Minneapolis–based Yond Interiors receives project inquiries from all over the country. Prospective clients frequently slide into the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rare black diamond from ‘outer space’ goes on sale and can be bought with cryptocurrency

A rare 555.55-carat diamond from outer space is being sold at auction for millions of pounds.“The Enigma”, as the dark rock has been called, is thought to have originated from a meteoric impact or a ‘diamond-bearing asteroid that hit the planet. It is heavier than both the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, and the 545.7-carat Golden Jubilee.As well as its specific carat, the Enigma also contains exactly 55 facets or faces.Black diamonds, which are also known as Carbonado diamonds, can be dated as far back as 3.8 billion years. They are found in alluvial, sedimentary deposits, close to or on...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy