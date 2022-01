MANISTEE — The League of Women Voters of Manistee County and the Manistee News Advocate will host a voter information session via Zoom and Facebook on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. According to league president Nancy Behring, the main purpose of the event entitled "Your Voter Rights" is to get accurate information out to Manistee County voters as to what their voter rights are.

