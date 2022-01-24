ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Ice Bumper Cars in Minnesota? You Betcha!

By Andy Gott
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesotans sure do know how to keep the fun activities going when the temperatures plummet. Whether it's snowmobiling, ice fishing, skiing, hunting, or ice skating, the land of ten thousand (frozen lakes) has you covered. And now, you can add ice bumper cars to that list. There are only...

kxrb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Quick Country 96.5

True or False- Minnesota Winters Were Worse in the 70’s and 80’s.

With the snowy weather that we are getting today, and also how snowy this past December was, it still doesn't seem as bad as it was when I was a kid. And apparently, that is true. Winter snow and cold was a lot worse back in the 70s and 80s compared to how it is now. We used to get some crazy blizzards. And of course, being a kid at the time, it was awesome! Let's build a snow fort, or go sledding or any number of outdoor activities would be so fun as a kid.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The Smallest Town in Minnesota has Zero Families

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
City
Virginia, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota Road Is Made Completely of Ice And is Now Open Again

Normally, we try NOT to let ice accumulate on our roads and highways, but this Minnesota road is made of nothing BUT ice. This might be one of those Only In Minnesota-type things: An entire road, made completely of ice, is now open here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes. Granted, it's WAAAY up north, near Minnesota's Northwest Angle (about 500 miles, or 8 and a half hours, northwest of Rochester) but it's still here in the Bold North.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Ice Anglers Are Leaving a Disgusting Mess on One Minnesota Lake

Ice fishing is big on many lakes in Minnesota during the winter but some anglers on Upper Red Lake are also leaving a big, disgusting mess. What is with some people? That's the question lake owners and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking right now as they deal with the mess left behind by some ice fishers up north.
ROCHESTER, MN
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast: Ice bumper cars, skating, and more!

AKRON, Ohio — Ready, set, fun! That's what you can expect at Akron's Lock 3 Park, for its annual WinterBlast event. For starters, the city has hosted one of the largest outdoor, seasonal ice-skating rinks in Northeast Ohio, for the past 17 years. In recent years, it's added more...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Alcohol#Vehicles#Ice Bumper Cars#Minnesotans#Persons
Cool 98.7

Busch Light is Sending Someone to Minnesota for an Epic Ice Fishing Trip

Busch Light is sending one person and their friend to Minnesota for a week of ice fishing. It is great fishin' in Minnesota, and Busch Light is sending someone and a friend for a week-long ice fishing adventure. Busch Light just announced its Busch Light Ice Shanty sweepstakes. And it is super easy to enter to win the sweepstakes - you just have to snap and post a picture of you and Busch Light.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
KEYC

Minnesota DNR reminds anglers that ice is never 100% safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding winter anglers to be aware of water aeration on some southern Minnesota lakes. Water aeration spurs movement within the freezing water to help fish breathe during winter months when the lakes are frozen over. Lakes that have...
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Ice road on large northern Minnesota lake opens for 2nd year

WARROAD, Minn. – A 37-mile ice highway in Minnesota that takes drivers across the mammoth Lake of the Woods to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States is open for the second straight year. The toll is $250 per vehicle. The road costs an estimated $1,500 per mile...
The Waynedale News

Always Assume You Are On “Thin Ice”

With the inevitable upcoming drop in temperatures across the state, Indiana Conservation Officers advise Hoosiers and visitors of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. It’s also important to keep a watchful eye for other people who may venture out on neighborhood retention ponds, lakes...
INDIANA STATE
KROC News

Why It’ll Be Colder and Snowier the Rest of this Winter in Minnesota

We're nearly a third of the way through our cold weather months, and the rest of the winter is looking just as cold and snowy here in Minnesota. Trying to predict what Mother Nature is going to do in Minnesota can be tricky at best. (I mean, who would have predicted that we'd hit 60 degrees and then be subjected to 16 tornado touchdowns in Minnesota, just 10 days before Christmas back on December 15, 2021?!?)
ROCHESTER, MN
KOOL 101.7

Peyton Manning Ice Fishes In Minnesota, Hangs At Mall Of America

Another very random and very famous celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota and this celebrity will make many football fans excited: Peyton Manning!. It seems like there has been a bunch of different celebrities in our neck of the woods lately. For example, movie and television star Jon Hamm spent the first weekend of the new year in Minnesota and by the looks of it, he had a blast.
NFL
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy