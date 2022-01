Staff were fantastic, comedians excellent worked hard for a unique audience, we all just do our best x. The black comedian was the only one of any worth. The scouser was terrible, humourless, pathetic. The final act was ok. Teething problems seemingly but would be great to have other comedy nights at Aquarious but with better quality comics. A shame last night had a good turnout. A bit of music at the end would be a good idea too. Fabulous venue and the mc worked hard to get the show on the road, and to keep it going!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO