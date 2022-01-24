ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Despite lack of evidence it treats COVID-19, health insurers are still paying for ivermectin prescriptions

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXlOL_0du5jywx00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. ( StudyFinds.org ) – Ivermectin continues to be a lightning rod topic during the coronavirus pandemic. Although many people are using the medication as a COVID-19 treatment option, there’s very little evidence that the drug actually fights the virus. Despite all this, a new study reveals health insurers are still paying for patients wanting the controversial drug.

Typically, ivermectin is a prescription medication for treating parasitic infections and is also a common horse dewormer. Although previous studies have found enough evidence to claim that ivermectin “can end this pandemic,” the overall amount of clinical proof is still lacking.

Still, many patients are choosing to buy the drug, and some are even using it as an alternative to vaccination — including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While health care providers often require scientific proof that certain medications are effective against the illness doctors are prescribing it for, the new report finds that hasn’t been the case with ivermectin and COVID-19.

In fact, researchers from the University of Michigan say insurers are paying down 61 to 74 percent of the cost for ivermectin prescriptions. That’s about $36 to $39 per prescription.

“Insurers usually don’t cover ineffective treatments, or at least make patients pay for most of the cost,” says study leader Kao-Ping Chua, M.D., Ph.D., in a university release . “Our study suggests that they are treating ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19 differently. In doing so, they are reducing barriers to an ineffective drug that some are using as a substitute for COVID-19 vaccination or evidence-based treatments .”

Should the government make it harder to buy ivermectin?

The team, including researchers from Boston University, looked at private insurance and Medicare Advantage claims between December 2020 and March 2021. That review found 5,600 prescriptions for ivermectin pills that weren’t for a parasitic infection — with the main reason being exposure to COVID-19.

The average cost for an ivermectin prescription is $58 for a private plan, but insurance paid 61 percent. For Medicare Advantage customers, a prescription costs $52 but insurance paid up to 74 percent of this amount — nearly $40. The patients getting these prescriptions are responsible for paying the rest of the bill.

According to the team’s calculations, 84,400 of the 88,000 ivermectin prescriptions filled during the week of Aug. 13, 2021 were for COVID-19. Study authors estimate that health care plans paid $2.4 million for prescriptions during this week alone. Over the course of a full year, that would work out to about $130 million.

Unless scientists find more evidence that ivermectin is an effective treatment for coronavirus infections, study authors argue that health care providers should require doctors to fill out a prior authorization form before prescribing the drug.

“To be clear, clinicians may still prescribe ivermectin for COVID-19 and patients can choose to pay for these prescriptions themselves. Our point is simply that insurers shouldn’t cover these prescriptions unless ivermectin proves to be an effective COVID-19 treatment,” Dr. Chua concludes.

Currently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization both discourage the use of ivermectin pills for treating COVID-19, except in clinical studies.

The study is published in the journal JAMA .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Problems keeping up with your vaccine card? You can access it through the NC COVID-19 portal

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents who received a vaccine or booster from a location like CVS, Walgreens, and Harris Teeter participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program can access information through N.C. COVID-19 portal. “Whenever you’re coming for a third dose or a booster, you have that available or if for whatever reason, you lose […]
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Wyoming News

Makary: Health-care reform includes prescribing less medication, treating whole person

(The Center Square) – Doctors prescribed 2.4 billion prescriptions 10 years ago; last year, around 5 billion as the opioid epidemic and drug overdoses reached record highs, Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said at a recent Texas Public Policy Foundation event. “But did disease really double in the last 10 years?” “No,” he answered. Instead, “We have a crisis of...
TEXAS STATE
PennLive.com

Ivermectin to treat COVID-19? Doctors at Duke University are studying the controversial drug to try to provide a definitive answer in pandemic fight

Could ivermectin really be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 or is it best left to deworming horses and fighting river blindness?. Doctors at Duke have been studying the answer to those questions since the summer, according to a recent report in “The News & Observer.” It’s a study — two other drugs and their effectiveness against the virus are being tested, too — that everyone will want to keep an eye on. And, it’s a study that two groups in particular — those who have championed the drug in the fight against COVID-19, and those who have ridiculed its use, particularly the dosing and version used in animals, in humans — will likely watch closely.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurers#Insurance#Health Plan#Ivermectin#Covid#Medicare Advantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Dickinson Press

Essentia joins study of medications to possibly treat COVID-19, including ivermectin

FARGO — Essentia Health is taking part in a national study of three approved prescription drugs to test their effectiveness in treating mild or moderate cases of COVID-19. The study is part of the National Institutes of Health-funded Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines effort led by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.
FARGO, ND
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy