Mention Lenny to anyone who has played Google Pay’s Huat Pals during last year’s Lunar New Year, and chances are drawn-out groans or long-suffering exasperation will be headed your way. The popular social game offered users more opportunities to score S$88.88, but it came with a catch: all five characters, or “Huat pals” (RaRa, Lenny Neo, Ah Huat, and BB Loh), had to first be collected through transactions, referrals, and other actions. The problem? BB Loh proved very elusive for many, while Lenny just kept popping up everywhere.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO