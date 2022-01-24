ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles News: ESPN says Philadelphia is “stuck in QB purgatory”

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... STUCK IN QB PURGATORY. Philadelphia Eagles. Priorities this offseason: Take stock of the quarterback position and solidify its future. The lifeless wild-card loss to Tampa Bay raises questions about Jalen Hurts’ 2022 outlook in green. Hurts did an admirable job leading Philadelphia to...

phillyvoice.com

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0

Last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles were forced to sit out the fun part of NFL free agency, as they were mired in "salary cap hell." In 2022, the Birds still face challenges in becoming cap healthy once again, but with the salary cap expected to rise substantially in 2023, they can be a little more aggressive in adding talent on the open market.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

15 Biggest salary cap hits for the Eagles in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles have an important offseason ahead and with Carson Wentz’s dead money coming off, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint. After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mock draft heavy hitters load up Eagles with defense

The Eagles' season is over and even though the next big item on the list is free agency in March, it’s never too early to get ready for the NFL Draft. With picks Nos. 15, 16 and 19, the Eagles are stocked entering this draft and have a chance to land some cornerstones.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Report: Eagles, Brandon Brooks agree to contract restructure that signals his end in Philly

Brandon Brooks and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a contract restructure that signals the end of his time in Philly, according to a report from NFL Network. This restructure isn’t totally dissimilar to how the Eagles moved some money around to set the table for them eventually releasing Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson as designated post-June 1 cuts last year.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles end up with another Pro Bowler after all

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave officially became a first-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday. Hargrave, 28, was an alternate but will replace Packers DL Kenny Clark, who is out with an injury. Really, you could have made a strong case that Hargrave should have been voted in ahead of Clark in...
NFL
FanSided

Jason Kelce earns another well-deserved honor ahead of Eagles offseason

More often than not, especially among casual NFL fans, it’s the quarterback that gets all of the glory. People that don’t watch football even tend to know who the quarterback of the team playing in their city is, but in the City of Brotherly Love, things work a little differently. There’s an argument that can be made that the most popular player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster is its center, Jason Kelce.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles allow 4 practice squad contracts to expire

The Eagles had four more players hit free agency on Monday after the wire revealed that John Hightower, KeeSean Johnson, Raequan Williams, and Luke Juriga all had their contracts expire per NFL communications. Philadelphia currently has 62-players under contract as the new league year approaches. 1. John Hightower. A 2020...
NFL
NBC Sports

A tough decision looming for Eagles on key leader

The Eagles will have plenty of major decisions to make this offseason but none of them will be tougher than this one:. Because on one hand, McLeod is 31 now, is set to be a free agent and the Eagles need to get younger in their secondary as they continue to build.
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles 3-Time Pro Bowler Brandon Brooks Announces Retirement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement on Wednesday. Brooks is a three-time Pro Bowler. “Although I may no longer play, I’ll be an Eagle forever,” Brooks said. “We’ll always bleed green.” After 10 years I’d like to announce my retirement from the @nfl . Thank you to all for everything. @philadelphiaeagles @houstontexans @miamiuniversity @MiamiOHFootball pic.twitter.com/Z4FzfxGpXq — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) January 26, 2022 After a decade in the NFL, and six seasons in Philadelphia, Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday — and he looked back on all of it. “I can tell you what I’ll miss the most, playing...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles 2022 free agents

The Eagles were steadfast in their mission in 2021 to move forward with a young team. This spanned multiple position groups, and while often came at the expense of experience, it set them up with a plethora of starters locked in on rookie deals. Howie Roseman and co. also used some time during the season to tie up some loose ends, and got extensions done with Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, and T.J. Edwards.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

15 takeaways from the best playoff weekend in NFL history

You don’t need a lot of flowery prose to know that this weekend was unparalleled in NFL history. The Cinderella Bengals overcoming a ferocious Tennessee Titans defense and knocking out the No. 1 seed on the road to earn their first AFC Title game appearance since 1988 on a last second field goal by a rookie kicker. The 49ers scoring their only touchdown on a blocked punt and somehow shutting down Aaron Rodgers, on the road, in snowy Lambeau Field, to upset the No. 1 seed Packers on a walk-off field goal. The Rams nearly gakking away a second half 27-6 lead before somehow pulling off the walk-off field goal as time expired, the third straight game of the weekend in which the road team won on a game-ending field goal. And then the capper, potentially one of the five greatest games in NFL history, and the insane final two minutes of Chiefs vs. Bills.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Jonathan Gannon reportedly not a finalist for Broncos head coaching job

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is NOT one of the three finalists for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. RapSheet says Denver is down to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
NFL
247Sports

Marcus Mariota could be backup QB option for Philadelphia Eagles behind Jalen Hurts, insider says

Marcus Mariota is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after serving as a backup quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. With Derek Carr still entrenched as the Raiders quarterback, Mariota could very well be elsewhere in 2022. One potential landing spot? The Philadelphia Eagles could be an intriguing option for Mariota, according to 97.5 The Fanatic’s Connor Thomas.
NFL
FanSided

3 things the Philadelphia Eagles need to address in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles came a long way in a short time. Here are some suggestions for the Birds as they continue to surge upwards. Under first-time NFL head coach Nick Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of three teams that finished last in their division a season ago and manage to reach the playoffs in 2021.
NFL

