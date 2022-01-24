Spotlight on Town of Vinton Staff

Happy January birthday and thank you to Police Sgt. Myke Caldwell of the Vinton Police Department, for his service to the Town and citizens of Vinton.

Vinton Police Sgt. Myke Caldwell

Sgt. Caldwell has been employed by the Town of Vinton since December 2012. He has been named Officer of the Month on several occasions, Police Officer of the Year in 2015, and in 2019 he was chosen by his peers for the prestigious 2019 Leadership Award.

He enjoys hunting, fishing, taxidermy, and playing guitar and piano. He says for him a dream vacation would be “to spend time hunting with Michael Waddell, playing guitar with Jerry Reed, and hanging out with SLY.”

He is the father of two teenagers, ages 15 and 18.

“The Vinton Police Department continues us make us proud every day by providing excellent, exceedingly professional service for all the citizens of our town,” said Vinton Mayor Brad Grose. “The VPD is fully accredited, which means the leadership and the officers maintain an extremely high level of integrity and operational excellence. The members of the Police Department are not only well trained and well equipped, but they also truly care about the citizens of Vinton. There have been numerous stories of our officers going above and beyond their duty requirements. The Town of Vinton is a better, quieter, safer place because of the dedicated professionals in the Vinton Police Department.”

The Town of Vinton and The Vinton Messenger are partnering to put the spotlight on Town of Vinton employees—during the month of their birthdays. The town is proud to have these individuals on the staff and want to make the community aware of who is “behind the scenes” making the town look great and operate so successfully.