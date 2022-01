The Sixers beat the depleted Pelicans 117-107 on Tuesday night. It was ugly in the first half, but credit to Tobias Harris for playing lights out in order to keep the deficit manageable. Meantime, Joel Embiid did his thing AGAIN, quietly pouring in 42 points while adding 14 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. He only turned the ball over three times and finished 18-20 from the foul line while shooting 50% from the floor (12-24).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO