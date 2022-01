When you get into a relationship with another person, it can be common for you to be introduced to his or her friends. But what happens if you find out that your other half has close friends that are both male and female? Should you worry about him or her leaving you for a friend? Is it okay for him or her to hang out with people from both genders? Though this question has a different answer for everyone, some would say that it should be okay.

7 DAYS AGO