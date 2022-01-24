ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO chief warns against talk of 'endgame' in pandemic

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA -- The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that 'œwe are in the endgame,' while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

