ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

By Rachel Hosie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PziBX_0du5htSu00

[This article was originally published in 2017.]

Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation — there seem to be endless ways that promise a good night’s sleep.

But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed.

Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide , revealed that while certain foods can help us drift off, the wrong ones can keep us up.

New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold the cause.

About a third of people struggle with insomnia, and judging by Margo’s suggestions, we should all be eating foods that are more often associated with breakfast before bed - brinner, anyone?

The five foods you should eat before bed:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFCDc_0du5htSu00

1. Bananas

Although generally considered an energy-boosting food, bananas are rich in magnesium which relaxes muscles and they also contain serotonin and melatonin, which encourage sleep.

2. Almonds

Known as a great source of healthy fats, almonds are also bursting with tryptophan and magnesium, “which both help to naturally reduce muscle and nerve function while also steadying your heart rhythm,” according to Margo.

3. Honey

Just one teaspoon of honey is enough to stimulate the release of melatonin in the brain and shut off orexin (which keeps us alert), thus helping you to wind down.

4. Oats

As well as being yet another food rich in vitamins, minerals and amino acids which promote sleep-inducing melatonin, oats encourage insulin production and naturally raise blood sugar.

5. Turkey

One of the most famous sources of tryptophan, turkey is also a great source of protein and will make you feel full so you don’t wake up in the night hungry.

And here’s what to avoid consuming before bed:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MavRn_0du5htSu00

1. Alcohol

Whilst you might find one glass of wine (or your drink of choice) helps you nod off, alcohol stops you falling into deep sleep.

2. Cheese

Ever heard people say they have strange dreams after eating lots of cheese? Hard cheese contains high levels of the amino acid tyramine which actually makes the brain feel more alert.

So despite our fondness for a post-dinner cheese board, chowing down will only make it harder for you to fall asleep.

3. Spicy food

Ever had, ahem, digestion issues after a curry? As well as indigestion, chilli peppers contain capsaicin which makes it harder for your body to regulate temperature thus resulting in a less peaceful night’s sleep.

4. Fatty food

Fatty foods are hard for your stomach to digest and are more likely to cause heartburn which makes it more difficult to get to sleep. “Fatty foods high in protein, like steak, digest slowly and may disturb our Circadian rhythm,” she says.

5. Coffee

Perhaps obvious, the caffeine in coffee makes it a no-no before bed — the stimulant stays in your system for a long time and you can still be feeling the effects even ten hours later.

“While particular foods and drinks may feel warming, those that are spicy, caffeinated, or high in fat and protein can play havoc with our sleep,” Margo said.

“Lying down after eating a spice-laden meal can result in heartburn and a restless night."

She said that while nightcaps can cause drowsiness, too much alcohol can stop you from entering the deeper stages of sleep. This results in grogginess the next day.

So unfortunately it looks like a lot of the most delicious things to munch of an evening aren’t helping fight our insomnia at all.

The answer? Perhaps a bowl of porridge with honey, banana and almonds. Keep the turkey separate, unless that’s your thing.

Comments / 25

Oklahoma Lawman
2d ago

Drink a big glass of milk. You feel full and relaxed!! "MILK DOES A BODY GOOD" 👍 LOL!! 😜🇺🇸🆗️

Reply(1)
13
Captain Obvious
1d ago

drink a few shots of tequila and that will do the trick and maybe I hit or two off your bong and you're good to go

Reply(1)
6
Related
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
Woman's World

Brewing Your Coffee Like This Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

As an avid coffee drinker, I usually float between sipping espresso and drip coffee to get my daily caffeine fix. While this is just a personal preference flavor-wise, it turns out these two styles of brew have differing health effects. New research suggests that drinking unfiltered coffee such as espresso and French press comes with long-term health risks like an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
DRINKS
Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Sleep#Vitamin#Caffeine#Alcohol#Healthy Food#Food Drink#Brits
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

How much alcohol you have to drink before it weakens your immune system

This article was medically reviewed by Scott Kaiser, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and geriatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center. Alcohol does weaken the immune system, when consumed excessively. One to two drinks a day is generally considered safe, and likely doesn't weaken the immune system significantly. You...
DRINKS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy