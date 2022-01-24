ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

10th Annual Winter Brew Festival Moves Outside Due To Omicron Variant

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTbji_0du5hpw000

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 10th year of Winter Brew is going to be the most unique one yet thanks to Omicron, but the show must go on.

Morning Insider Marissa Parra got a sneak peak.

The whole festival is moving outside.

“It’s actually the first time in this neighborhood there’s been a permit for an outdoor festival in February, said Maddy Fick, event coordinator at Bottles and Cans.

It’s the first in-person Winter Brew in over two years.

“Kind of nervous but very excited,” said Nicole Benjamin, Director of Special Events for Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce.

“For the last 10 years the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood festival favorite was inside at the German American Cultural Center.

“In 2020 we were able to do it in January,” Benjamin said. “The pandemic didn’t hit till later. Last year we didn’t do Winter Brew at all. We did it at home and we did orders online and people could pick up six packs.”

As Omicron shifted COVID back into our lives, organizers shifted the festival outside.

“We want to keep it safe, so we’re bringing it outside to the streets,” she said.

February in Chicago means you’ll want to come prepared.

“It’ll be a cold one,” Benjamin siad. “But we’re going to have heaters. Bundle up, layers.”

“Bonfires, places for people to keep warm,” said Fick.

They say a festival outside is better than none at all.

“It boosts all the sales in the area,” said Fick. “People are out. They’re eating. It helps the whole area to have something like this.”

The festival runs Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will take place on Lincoln Avenue between Eastwood and Wilson so there is plenty of room for spacing out. Beverage and food tickets can be purchased on line or on site.

Organizers say they have signed at least 15 different hyper local breweries.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

City Council Designates Little Village Arch As Landmark

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago City Council has designated the Little Village arch as an official city landmark. The arch on 26th Street has welcomed visitors to the Mexican-American community since 1990. Chicago architect Arian Lozano designed the two story archway to showcase the neighborhood’s heritage. The city council just approved the landmark designation, which protects the arch from significant changes and demolition.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City To Conduct Annual Count Of Chicago’s Homeless, And Expects To See Pandemic Spike In Their Population

CHICAGO (CBS) — Happening tonight: the city’s annual, one-night count of Chicago’s homeless population. The city hopes it will help answer a lingering question: how does the financial toll of a pandemic affect homelessness? Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us how the count will work. A long, cold night awaits David Wywialowski, but the hand warmers he’s carrying aren’t for him. They’re for the people he’ll encounter as he helps the City of Chicago count its homeless population. “They could be in a tent, they might be sitting outside, they might be sitting inside a fast food restaurant, so we’re looking all over for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City To Update On Shoreline Funding For Lakefront Erosion

CHICAGO (CBS)– The city will provide an update Thursday a week after announcing $1.5 million dollars will go towards the shoreline. CBS 2 checked in on the lakefront trail, on the South Side near East Hyde Park Boulevard. The trail was shut down after a bad winter storm in 2020. It’s been a continuous rough spot along the lake, CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports. It’s since been repaired with a complete repavement and new cinderblocks. CBS 2 has covered erosion along the lakefront and the measures the city has taken to try to keep the distance between Lake Michigan and not just the shoreline, but homes. Rogers Park has seen a lot of changes and construction over the years. Parra reported in 2019, the city placed massive boulders in the water to act as sort of a buffer and it’s actually worked. Over the years, the army corps of engineers has repeatedly come up with plans and pitched projects that just didn’t get the funding they needed.
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

55 Years Ago Today: Historic Blizzard Of 1967 Dumped Record 23 Inches On Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday’s extreme cold is certainly rough to deal with, but it’s probably still better than facing the historic blizzard that slammed Chicago 55 years ago today. On Jan. 26, 1967, snow started falling on Chicago, and didn’t stop until more than a day later, after there were 23 inches on the ground. It’s the worst snowstorm on record in Chicago. This Jan. 30, 1967 photo shows abandoned autos littering South Lake Shore Drive near the 18th Street footbridge, hampering cleanup. This view looks north onto the southbound lanes of South Lake Shore Drive with the City in the background....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Edgewater’s Mama K’s Cafe Goes Out Of Business

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mama K’s Café, a staple coffee shop in Edgewater, has gone out of business. A sign on the door of Mama K’s, 1036 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., announced that the last day for the bakery, coffee, brunch, sandwich, and ice cream shop would be Monday, Jan. 24. (Credit: Jake Beckman/ CBS 2) Mama K’s opened at the Bryn Mawr Avenue location in 2019 – taking over from Zanzibar Café, which operated in the same space for more than a decade. The website for Mama K’s noted that its namesake had been a caterer in Chicago for 20 years upon opening the coffee shop.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago Folk Festival Works To Adapt Again Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — How do you keep a 62-year-old folk music festival alive in the middle of a pandemic? To quote a Bob Dylan line everyone knows, the answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas went to Hyde Park find out more. Tradition, history, and creativity are the main ingredients in folk music. And University of Chicago college senior Eli Haber blends them all as he plans the university’s 62nd Annual Folk Festival – even in an Omicron surge. “It would be pretty silly to try and skip a year at this point,” Haber said. “We have a pretty...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

No States Coming Off Chicago Travel Advisory This Next Week Or Next Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to contribute to the surge of cases, no states will be taken off Chicago’s Travel Advisory this week. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) no states will be eligible to come off the list next week. The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 200 (211.2 last week). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 207.1 (145.8 last week, 227.1 two weeks ago). Chicago’s daily case rate is 70.9 (107.3 last week, 177.1 two weeks ago). Last week was the third week in a row that every state and territory...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With Temperatures Falling To Dangerous Lows, Cook County Doctor Provides Tips On How To Stay Safe

CHICAGO (CBS) – Right now, we’re seeing the most frigid temperatures we’ve seen this season and it’s quickly getting colder. As temperatures drop, being outside for too long can become a matter of life and death. Every year, hundreds of Cook County residents suffer serious injuries due to frostbite and over-exposure to harsh weather. CBS News Chicago’s Jamaica Ponder was joined by Dr. Stathis Poulakidas, Director of burn surgery at the Hospital of Cook County, to discuss how we can keep ourselves and one another safe in these dangerously low temperatures. Jamaica: Could you tell me and walk me through what frostbite is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Lincoln Avenue#Covid#Bottles And Cans#Special Events
CBS Chicago

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin Honors Holla Pala, Guardian Angel Who Feeds Those Staying At Overnight Warming Center

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A guardian angel was honored by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin on Tuesday. Holla Pala, founder of HP24 and More Ministries, appears with free, warm homemade food when subzero temperatures hit. She has taken on the mission of feeding those staying at Aurora’s overnight warming center – not just once, but every night the center is open. Pala’s one condition for being at the Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday night was that she would be ale to make it to the warming center on time to feed people in need.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood First Responders Group Reaches Out To Community’s Homeless Population Amid Extreme Cold

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid the dangerous cold and subzero wind chills Tuesday night, it was especially important for the group Englewood First Responders to reach out to the community’s homeless. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry joined the group on its mission Tuesday night. “Tonight, we’re going to any place we see homeless people – really, less fortunate people that need coffee, tea, soup,” said Charles McKenzie of Englewood First Responders. McKenzie stopped to talk to one man who lives in a trailer in the area. McKenzie knows the man, who was grateful for the help. However, McKenzie said: “Some people just don’t want to leave,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Who Is Jim Williams? CBS 2 Anchor Spent Formative Years In West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Jim Williams spent his formative years in the West Chatham neighborhood, just west of the Dan Ryan Expressway. He recently took a stroll down memory lane with a childhood friend and neighbor who perfectly explained why they look back so fondly on their old neighborhood today. It’s a cliché that Chicago’s communities were once so close, people knew all of their neighbors. It sounds like an exaggeration, but in West Chatham in the 1960s, it was true. Even decades later, April Mosley can recall all of her neighbors, including Williams; connected by a common conviction: you didn’t...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Many Chicago Area Schools To Close Or Go Remote Wednesday Due To Extreme Cold

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Many suburban public schools, as well as private and parochial schools across the Chicago area, will close or go remote Wednesday due to dangerously cold weather. Joliet Township High School District 204 schools announced they will be going remote. The district – which is composed of Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools – will hold an Emergency E-Learning Day for students and staff on Wednesday. Students may complete assignments online, and staff may work from home. Under the plan, teachers will post attendance procedures and class assignments for students to access by 9 a. m. Meanwhile, elementary schools...
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dual Rounds Of Snowfall Bring Mixed Emotions For Chicagoans

CHICAGO (CBS) — The multiple rounds of snow that blanketed Chicago over the past couple days hasn’t just caused problems for frustrated drivers. Some people have had a tough time just getting down sidewalks. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra got a sense of how Chicagoans really feel about the second round of snow falling on Monday morning. As the latest round of snow fell Monday morning, living things in Chicago – on two legs and four – had a wide range of feelings about the snow “It’s challenging, because I have to dress myself, I have to dress her,” Kate Grigoryeva as she walked...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mars Wrigley Says It Will Move Most Operations Out Of Its Plant On Chicago’s West Side Over Next 2 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mars Wrigley candy company announced Monday that it will move most of its operations out of its plant on Chicago’s West Side in the next two years. “The company remains committed to the city of Chicago and intends to partner with the surrounding community on a future vision for the site,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “As we continuously evaluate our footprint across North America, our Associates were informed today of the decision to move the majority of operations to other facilities in the U.S. over the next two years.” Frank C. Mars started his company in Minneapolis, but moved the company to Chicago in 1929. Mars Chocolate North America – now Mars Wrigley – is located at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in the Galewood community. M&M’s, and Snickers, Milky Way, and 3 Musketeers bars are among the products made at the plant.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora’s ‘Guardian Angel’ Honored For Feeding People At Warming Center Every Night

A “guardian angel” from Aurora is being honored. The woman known as “H.J.” has taken on the mission of feeding those staying at Aurora’s overnight warming center. Not just once, but every night the center is open. The Aurora City Council will honor and recognize her, but they’re making sure she’ll be able to make it to the warming center on time to feed people in need.  
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Deep Freeze Takes Effect Overnight For The Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS)– After two days of snow, the winter weather continues with a deep freeze taking effect overnight. Monday evening into Tuesday morning, First Alert weather models forecast lows in the single digits. Wind chills are expected to fall to minus 10 to minus 20 below zero. The temperature drop could bring the coldest temperatures of the year. Black ice will also be a concern due to snow accumulation on streets and sidewalks. Cook County officials are warning residents to use space heaters with caution. The heaters should be unplugged when not in use and turned off before going to bed. It is also...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Black Ice, Frostbite Risk As Wind Chills Drop Below Zero Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Icy streets are a concern for morning commuters as a wind chills drop below zero. With Tuesday’s temperatures in the teens and wind chills hovering below zero all day, frostbite is a risk even in as little as 30 minutes. The First Alert forecast call for a northwest wind that will make it feel like -10 to -28 degrees by Wednesday morning. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported live from the weather lab where she saw frozen streets, still snow covered from Monday’s winter weather. She said while main streets are paved, some city side streets still pose a threat to drivers. Black ice...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Unveils New Phase For Red-Purple Bypass

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA trains have been using the Red-Purple Bypass at Belmont for three months now. On Monday, city leaders officially marked the project’s completion, as they announced the next big CTA project. The Red-Purple Bypass is the first of the $2 billion modernization plans. Brown, Red and Purple Line trains no longer have to wait for each other to cross the junction at Belmont. The CTA announced a new project to improve the 100-year-old tracks between Belmont and Cornelia. It will allow for faster trains and better service. “Continuing operating a busy rail line through outdated infrastructure results in high maintenance cost,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy