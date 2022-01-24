ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Flags at half-staff to honor former WV Sen. Joe Minard

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aB3v_0du5heTF00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia and U.S. flags at the state Capitol Complex will be displayed at half-staff Monday in honor of former state Sen. Joe Minard, who died earlier this month at age 90.

Justice also ordered flags to be presented at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday at all state-owned facilities in Harrison County.

Minard died Jan, 17, Justice said in a proclamation announcing the flag order. He served in the West Virginia Senate from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2013.

Minard also served as a Harrison County commissioner and was active with many organizations in his community, Justice said.

Minard was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was well known in Clarksburg as the owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn, Justice said.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Fehrenbacher Announces Candidacy for House District 11

VIENNA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In front of friends, family and local business leaders, Vienna resident Bob Fehrenbacher announced his candidacy for District 11 of the West Virginia House of Delegates. Fehrenbacher addressed the crowd at the Vienna Community Center. In announcing his candidacy, Fehrenbacher said, “Jobs, families, education, and...
VIENNA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
Lootpress

Senate head: Company would help cover mine reclamation costs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are thinking about creating an insurance program to cover the costs of cleaning up abandoned coal mines. Senate Bill 1 establishes a new private company that would issue performance bonds to help West Virginia’s coal companies pay for reclamation. The bill’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Department of Justice Funding for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,341,957 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for several programs in West Virginia. This funding will support day report center service, police department body worn camera expansion, and school violence prevention.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Democracy prevails in Wood County

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Details have emerged from a Thursday court ruling that reinstated the duly-elected Wood County Republican Chair. Nearly three years after being removed from his county positions by former State GOP Chair Melody Potter, Rob Cornelius, the former chairman and elected member of the Wood County Republican Executive Committee, was pleased with the ruling by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit Thursday.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Lootpress

Greenbrier Historical Society receives award

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission announced the inclusion of the Greenbrier Historical Society, Lewisburg, WV, on their Honor Roll of Service Organizations. The announcement was made during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service which was held virtually this year. The King Center in Atlanta set the 2022 King Holiday theme as “It Starts With Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Harris’s fantasy world

Talk about living in a fantasy world. Not only do State Republican Chair Mark Harris and his handful of followers have a twisted view of representative democracy but he believes the sun is shining while the rain pours. One quick question for Harris, who doesn’t have the nerve to respond...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Warner Offers Guidance On Absentee Voting For The Upcoming Primary Election

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner offered clarifying guidance on West Virginia’s laws to County Clerks and voters pertaining to the qualifications for eligibility to vote absentee in the 2022 Primary Election. Today’s release of guidance for absentee voting includes information regarding absentee voting...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Flags#West Virginia Senate#Veteran#Ap#Capitol Complex#Justice#U S Army
Lootpress

Committee of Government Organization considers repealing ban on nuclear power, sends bill to full House

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates will soon vote on a bill to repeal a ban on the construction of nuclear power plants. House Bill 2882 was first introduced during the 2021 regular session and has made its way back around to the Committee of Government Organization this session. Delegate Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh, 29), Chair of the Committee of Government Organization, is the bill’s lead sponsor. Additional sponsors include Delegate Wamsley (R-Mason, 14), Delegate Foster (R-Putnam 15), Delegate Young (D-Kanawha, 35), Delegate Keaton (R-Roane, 11), Delegate Martin (R-Upshur, 45), Delegate Westfall (R-Jackson, 12), Delegate Zatezalo (R-Hancock, 01), Delegate Maynor (R-Raleigh, 28) and Delegate B. Ward (R-Hardy, 55).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Lawmakers to get drone demonstrations during WVU Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers will get a chance to learn how to operate a drone during West Virginia University Day at the Legislature on Tuesday. Members of the WVU Extension 4-H Tech Changemakers will talk about their experiences teaching digital skills and show the lawmakers and other guests how drones are operated.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Renews Call for Greater Human Trafficking Awareness

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey brought to light the seriousness of human trafficking and urged all citizens to take an active role in learning to identify and eradicate this growing criminal industry. The Attorney General’s call to action coincides with National Slavery and Human...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Lootpress

Celebrating 150 years at Concord

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For 150 years, Concord has served the southern region of West Virginia and southwest Virginia, educating generations of educators, business leaders, medical professionals, social servants, and liberal arts enthusiasts. Without community support, as well as the dedication of Concord’s faculty, staff, and students, this sesquicentennial would not have been possible. In celebration of this milestone in Concord’s history, all those who feel a connection to “The Campus Beautiful”—alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends—are invited to join us for The President’s Ball and Founders’ Day Ceremony.
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Meghan’s Law heads to Senate

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Meghan’s Law is headed to the Senate after it passed unanimously in the House during Tuesday’s floor session. Meghan’s Law, House Bill 4074, requires the state Board of Education to establish training requirements for all public school employees on students’ self-harm behaviors and eating disorders. It was first introduced this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Mayor attends conference

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined mayors, city managers and councilmembers from across the Mountain State today for the 2022 West Virginia Municipal League (WVML) Winter Conference being held in Charleston. “Municipal leaders from across West Virginia—representing the 230 municipal governments—are in Charleston to listen...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy