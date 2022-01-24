Gunman dead after shooting at University of Heidelberg in Germany

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night in St. Paul. Officers were first called to a Holiday gas station on the 600 block of Rice Street in the Capitol neighborhood at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The victim, a man in his 40s, had been struck in the torso, and had already been taken by a private vehicle to Regions Hospital before police arrived. He is expected to survive. (credit: CBS) A half-hour later and about a mile north, another man in his 40s was reported having been shot on the 70 block of Hatch Avenue in the North End neighborhood. The victim, who was also transported to Regions before police arrived, suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” in the attack. His injuries are considered non-life threatening. Police say it isn’t clear if the man was actually shot at the reported location.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO