When it comes to limited-time popcorn buckets at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney fans get super serious. The latest craze to hit the Disney popcorn bucket collection has been found at EPCOT with the start of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The festival is helmed by the character Figment, who you can see as the design for the festival’s popcorn bucket. On opening days, Disney fans waited up to seven hours to collect their bucket. Guests were allowed to purchase two per person in hopes to derail others from selling them online. That being said, the Figment buckets still appeared on eBay at costs upwards of $200.00. Some Disney fans even hilariously auctioned off hand-drawn photos of the bucket on eBay.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO