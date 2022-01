The company was cited for failing to enforce CDC and company policies for mask wearing and social distancing. Responding to a complaint that a Findlay auto-parts supplier was ignoring guidelines to limit employee exposure to the coronavirus and that several employees were sick, OSHA found the company did not enforce its own policy or federal guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks. When OSHA first inspected the facility on August 12, 2021, 65 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. By August 31, 88 tested positive. During that time, five employees were hospitalized and two died. OSHA investigators determined that at least one of the deaths was work-related.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO