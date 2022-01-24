Miami Cops Looking For Shooting Suspects

Cops in Miami are looking for three suspects involved in a shooting downtown in December.

The video released today.

It happened around 3:40a Sunday December 12 near Biscayne Blvd and N.E. 9th Street.

According to police, three people shot a combination of paintballs and bullets at a vehicle stopped in traffic injuring the female driver and leaving her vehicle riddled with bullets and a shattered passenger’s side window.

See video of the incident below. Anyone with information is asked to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.