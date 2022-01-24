ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Cops Looking For Shooting Suspects

By Will Althoff
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYZN2_0du5f4cM00

Cops in Miami are looking for three suspects involved in a shooting downtown in December.

The video released today.

It happened around 3:40a Sunday December 12 near Biscayne Blvd and N.E. 9th Street.

According to police, three people shot a combination of paintballs and bullets at a vehicle stopped in traffic injuring the female driver and leaving her vehicle riddled with bullets and a shattered passenger’s side window.

See video of the incident below. Anyone with information is asked to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dodge#Miami Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy