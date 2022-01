It's not often one sees a Marlborough Sauvignon with bottle age, which is unfortunate as they can age well. From biodynamic producer Churton, this five-year-old wine is pale gold and showing notes of elderflower, black currant leaf, red apple, a little grass and a toffee-like character at the back. The mouthfeel is fresh, with bright fruit, tingly acidity and a lovely chalky texture. There's lovely length and layers of flavor. A well-composed wine with personality and class. Christina Pickard.

