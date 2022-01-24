Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her 'Crippling' Anxiety And How Sobriety Is Helping

Last summer, the hairstylist Evanie Frausto was prepping for a cover shoot with Ariana Grande in New York. His kit, as it were, needed some updating, so he spent the afternoon restocking the essentials. Except Frausto didn’t go to the beauty-supply store for extensions and clips, or to the pharmacy for styling aids. He went straight to the Home Depot in Brooklyn. “I love Home Depot or, like, the dollar store,” Frausto enthuses over a black coffee at Brain Food, a café in Bedford-Stuyvesant. “I’ll get wire or find things I can use as a base structure, literally just walk the aisles and see what inspires me.” That day, it was a gold glitter spray paint he ultimately used to dip-dye several feet of braided extensions that cascaded down Grande’s back, creating a memorable Midas moment that riffed on early-aughts candy-pop pigtails. “There’s an aspect of sculpture with the materials I use,” the 29-year-old stylist explains. Frausto has developed a remarkable ability to borrow from nostalgic subcultures while presenting an entirely new proposition on beauty.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO