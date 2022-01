If the New York Giants get Brian Daboll as head coach, they could also end up with two coordinators with a fair amount of experience behind them. According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, the most likely names that Daboll would go to for these positions are Ken Dorsey and Wink Martindale. The former, of course, is the current quarterbacks coach of the Bills while the latter was the defensive coordinator of the Ravens until recently.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO