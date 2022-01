The Litecoin price prediction shows LTC heading towards the south as the coin may cross below the lower boundary of the channel. LTC/USD opens today’s trade with the opening price of $112.28 as the coin is dropping like a stone towards $100 in a matter of hours. However, at the time of writing, the Litecoin price is changing hands at $100.65, seriously down by 10.41% after a rebound from the $97.51 level. Currently, the daily chart reveals that the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) is crossing into the oversold region, which means the coin could be ready for more losses.

