U.S. Politics

Why Newt Gingrich's rant about the Jan. 6 investigation matters

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of Republicans have criticized the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. Plenty more have talked about ending the House select committee's probe in the event of a GOP majority next year. But it's far more unusual to hear a Republican raise the prospect of prosecuting those seeking...

The Independent

Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House

The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger Fire Back at Newt Gingrich for Warning That the Jan. 6 Committee Could Be Thrown in Jail

Representatives Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) shot back at Newt Gingrich for claiming they and the rest of the January 6 Committee might go to jail. The former House speaker joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to talk about an op-ed Gingrich wrote where he claimed the committee’s members will face retribution if Republicans ever take back control of Congress.
Esquire

Newt Gingrich Is a Radical Prophet of the Big Lie

We may soon long for a return to the halcyon days when Newt Gingrich was merely a blight on the Vatican. The former Speaker of the House got a ticket to Rome when his third wife, Callista, was appointed Ambassador to the Holy See by devout follower of Christ Donald Trump, though Gingrich was pitching his religiosity as far back as his 2012 presidential campaign following his conversion to Catholicism. (At that time, some raised questions about the fact Gingrich was on his third marriage, having reportedly cheated on his first two wives with their replacements and, in an account Gingrich denies, having tried to iron out a divorce with his first wife at her hospital bed as she recovered from a cancer surgery.) The Gingrich dream team secured this plum gig after serving Trump loyally during the 2016 campaign, and it looks like Newt is determined to continue that service in 2022. Unfortunately, that means aiding in the former president's assault on the basic foundations of the American system.
MSNBC

Chait: Newt Gingrich is the bridge from Reagan to Trump

Fmr. Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich said January 6 Committee members should face jail time if the GOP wins back the House. Lawrence O’Donnell and New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait discuss why those comments from Gingrich shouldn’t surprise anyone.Jan. 26, 2022.
Daily Beast

Newt Gingrich and the GOP’s Creeping Authoritarian Streak

I’ve always had a soft spot for Newt Gingrich. While I grew disappointed in his Trump boosterism, I always admired his intellect (heck, I even made the case that he should be Trump’s running mate). But a comment he made Sunday on Fox News suggests Gingrich has tipped...
Rolling Stone

Newt Gingrich, Who Is Advising GOP Leadership, Floats Jail Time for Jan. 6 Committee Members

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who according to The Washington Post is now counseling Republican leadership in Congress ahead of the 2022 midterms, threatened jail time for members of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. “You’re gonna have a Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. Newt Gingrich said this morning that people serving on the J6...
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
