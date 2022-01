Watch enthusiasts are in for a treat as LVMH watch week commences with a bang! Bulgari is introducing four new Serpenti secret watches revisiting the iconic design from the 1950s. The first masterpiece of a secret watch debuted 80 years ago with a rectangular dial concealed by a hinged cover set with brilliant-cut diamonds and decorated with baguette diamonds. The new variants come equipped with the new Piccolissimo mechanical movement that boasts of being one of the smallest in the world. The Serpenti Misteriosi high jewelry secret watches are conceived and produced within the Bulgari Manufacture in Le Sentier. It’s a playful execution of technique and vision where pressing the snake’s tongue on the Serpenti Misteriosi opens the head to reveal the watch. The BVL100 caliber brings back the tiny mechanical ‘motors’ standard on all women’s watches until the early 1970s. The stunning serpent is back with four iterations that truly bring out the Bulgari brilliance with ornamented double-tour bracelets and color combinations that are the perfect marriage of visual splendor and fine jewelry craftsmanship. Let us explore these eye-catching examples of Haute Horlogerie:

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO