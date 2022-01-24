ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Game of the Year 2021 was a surprise for some of you, I'm sure. It was - and is - a game that found a powerful new way to tell a story. A game that invited our lives and experiences into it by keeping the subject of its story out...

www.eurogamer.net

studybreaks.com

Unpacking Is the Moving Game That Might Just Move You, Too

As players help the protagonist move from residence to residence, they continue to root for and grow alongside her, despite never learning her name. Warning to the reader: Spoilers ahead for Unpacking. While the basic premise of Unpacking, the newest zen puzzle game from Witch Beam, lies within its title,...
Eurogamer.net

Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

I was hoping they'd be funny in real-life, because their games are, and I'm absolutely delighted to say they are. I'm still genuinely warmed that they're best friends in real-life and have been since school. I'd hoped as much - it's why I asked them to be on the Podcast together (the first double-header!) - but I didn't realise how fundamental to everything their friendship would be.
Eurogamer.net

Yakuza creator Nagoshi details new NetEase studio

Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of the Yakuza series, has officially announced Nagoshi Studio - his new Tokyo-based development house that's part of Chinese technology company NetEase. Nagoshi announced his departure from Yakuza publisher Sega in October last year, when it was first revealed he would be joining NetEase. A new staff...
Kingsport Times-News

‘Archive 81’ Showrunner Unpacks Complex & Terrifying First Season

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Archive 81.]. If you were offered $100,000 to restore some damaged tapes housed at a secluded compound, would you take the job? In the new supernatural thriller series Archive 81, Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) says yes, discovering pretty quickly that this is not your typical assignment. Footage filmed by student Melody Pentrist (Dina Shihabi) and salvaged after a 1994 fire from the Visser apartments reveals its mysterious tenants are more than meets the eye.
Eurogamer.net

Celeste creator self-reflects on game's fourth anniversary

Maddy Thorson, creator of the tricky yet accessible platformer Celeste, has written a self-reflective blog on the game's fourth anniversary. Released on 25th January 2018, the story of Celeste - that of overcoming impossible odds to climb the titular mountain - resonated with plenty of people, none more so than Thorson herself.
Eurogamer.net

Final Fantasy creator begins his own clothing line in Final Fantasy 14

Hironobu Sakaguchi, the original creator of Final Fantasy, has begun his own clothing line in Final Fantasy 14. And yes, the clothing label is called "sakaGUCCI". Taking to Twitter, Sakaguchi has been detailing his experience with the MMO - his lalafell is now a level 90 weaver. While the game...
Eurogamer.net

Rabbids head to Mars on Netflix next month

Ubisoft's lovable Rabbids are back, and now they're heading to Mars on Netflix. Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars will launch for Netflix next month, on 18th February. This hour-long animated feature follows four seasons of CGI-animated Rabbid cartoons, and tells the story of a mission to terraform Mars which goes badly wrong. Here's a trailer:
NME

‘Unpacking’ clone publisher apologises for “lack of research”

SayGames, the publisher behind an Unpacking clone that was called out by developer Witch Beam, has apologised for a “lack of research” that led to the copy being released. Earlier in the week, a clone of hit indie game Unpacking made the rounds when the real game’s developer called it out as an “opportunistic ad-riddled app” that’s “suspiciously similar-looking” to its own game.
Eurogamer.net

Unpacking clone maker sorry for "lack of research" after ripping off game

SayGames, the company behind a widely-criticised clone of top indie game Unpacking, has apologised. "Unpacking Master", as its rip-off was titled, hit the headlines this week after it topped app store download charts - despite it being a microtransaction-fulled asset flip of the original. Now, in a statement to Kotaku,...
Eurogamer.net

Mystery, adventure, and Sea of Thieves' massive storytelling gambit for 2022

Sea of Thieves players of a certain vintage may well recall Wanda. Wanda was a weaponsmith on Golden Sands outpost back in year one, as unremarkable a background character as any of Sea of Thieves' NPC shopkeepers. One day, though, something strange occurred. Word began to spread among players that Wanda was behaving shiftily; she forgot her name, lost her voice, and started hiding her arm behind her back whenever anyone was in range. More inquisitive sorts thought to catch her unawares, scaling atop her shack to peer through a window unseen. That's when the truth was revealed; Wanda was undergoing a horrific transformation, slowly turning skeletal as the weeks progressed. Things only got stranger from there; pungent plumes of smoke could be seen rising from her chimney, a mysterious companion was spotted lurking at the back of her store, and then she was gone.
Eurogamer.net

Talking Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the Eurogamer Reviewscast

Hello! Pokémon Legends: Arceus is upon us at last, so we've put together a quick episode of our totally-not-sporadic Eurogamer Reviewscast, a series where we sit down with the author of one of our latest reviews and pick their brains about their time with game. Joining me this time...
Eurogamer.net

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki discusses Elden Ring difficulty

Hidetaka Miyazaki has discussed the difficulty of Elden Ring in a new interview on the PlayStation Blog. The Souls games are notorious for their high skill barrier of entry and punishing difficulty, but Miyazaki hopes that perception will change with Elden Ring. "I feel like our approach to these games,...
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 4 HD fan-made remaster coming next month

A release date has been announced for a Resident Evil 4 fan-made remaster eight years in the making. Titled Resident Evil 4 HD Project, the aim of the project is to upscale the textures using the original sources collected by Capcom during the original game's development. That means travelling to...
Eurogamer.net

Dear Esther developer's Little Orpheus announced for PC and consoles

Little Orpheus, the Apple Arcade platformer from the brains behind Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, is coming to PC and consoles. Developer The Chinese Room today confirmed Little Orpheus launches anew for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 1st March.
Eurogamer.net

Blizzard is creating a "brand-new survival game" set in a "whole new universe"

Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Diablo developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed it's working on a "brand-new survival game" set in a "whole new universe". The news comes as Activision Blizzard continues to reel from the shocking allegations it fostered a company culture where sexual harassment, assault, and inappropriate behaviour were able to thrive, with Blizzard Entertainment itself being called a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women" in a State of California lawsuit filed last year.
Eurogamer.net

What we've been playing

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: gods, monsters, and gates!. If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions of What We've Been Playing, here's...
