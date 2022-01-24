ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs tried to change overtime rules when Patriots beat them in AFC championship

By Ryan Hannable
 3 days ago

If the Chiefs had things go their way three years ago, Sunday's AFC divisional round game against the Bills may have gone differently.

Following the Patriots' win over Kansas City in the AFC title game during the 2018 season, the Chiefs wanted overtime rules to change in order for both teams to get at least one possession.

Here was their proposal: "By Kansas City; to amend Rule 16 to (1) allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown; (2) eliminate overtime for preseason; and (3) eliminate overtime coin toss so that winner of initial coin toss to begin game may choose whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend."

"Coach [Andy Reid] is working on [getting a change]," Chiefs GM Brett Veach told PFT Live during the 2019 offseason . "I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do. I don’t really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun. I think people, if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime."

The proposal was not approved and the overtime rules remained the same.

Fast forward to Sunday night, the Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and went down the field and scored a touchdown, so Buffalo ended up being the team not to get a chance to possess the ball.

Kansas City won the game, 42-36, and will now host the Bengals in the AFC championship.

We'll see if this causes the rest of the league to look into making a change to the rules, but for the here and now the Chiefs are happy with how things are.

