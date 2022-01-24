ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Police looking for attempted burglary suspect in Carlisle

By CBS21
local21news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Jan. 23 at around 12:08 a.m., North Middleton...

local21news.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
CNN

Russia and Ukraine agree to continue ceasefire talks

(CNN) — Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed that a permanent ceasefire in eastern Ukraine must be observed "unconditionally" following hours-long talks in Paris on Wednesday. The announcement came after a meeting at the Elysee Palace of the so-called Normandy Format -- a four-way conversation between representatives from Ukraine, Russia,...
POLITICS
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Harrisburg Pike
The Hill

North Korea conducts potential 6th missile test in a month

North Korea appeared to fire two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday, according to South Korea's military, in what would be the nation's sixth missile test this month. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of two potential ballistic missiles around 8 a.m....
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy