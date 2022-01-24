ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL – The City of Coral Springs is excited to invite residents and business owners to a State of the City Celebration and Concert on February 19, 2022. This fun family-friendly event will feature food vendors, a live outdoor concert and update on the city’s successes and future projects.

Performing at this year’s State of the City is Attica, a South Florida Classic Rock band. With two powerhouse vocalists fronting the band, epic three-part harmonies, and a family-feeling chemistry amongst members, this is a show to witness, groove, and rock out with!

Excited about State of the City returning to Coral Springs, Mayor Scott Brook says, “There is so much work that goes into running the City of Coral Springs, and over the past several years we have accomplished so much, regardless of the challenges of a global pandemic. This event serves as an opportunity for your elected officials to share important information about existing and new projects on the horizon, while honoring the members of our community who contribute their time and talent. Events like this one is why Coral Springs is the premier community in which to live, work and raise a family.”

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with exciting updates from your City Officials. Food trucks will be onsite, and beer & wine will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available, but blankets and chairs are encouraged. Please refrain from bringing any outside food and alcohol to the event. Free parking is available at the City Hall parking garage.

For more information, visit CoralSprings.org/events.

