The Royal Treatment unfortunately served its purpose

The latest Netflix rom-com, The Royal Treatment, is sure to be a hit among Netflix rom-com-lovers. Starring The Perfect Date alum Laura Marano and Disney's live-action Aladdin's leading man, Mena Massoud, The Royal Treatment centers on a bubbly hair salon owner from New York named Izzy who lands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to style a royal wedding party. The groom, Prince Thomas of Lavania, is already apprehensive about the arranged marriage he's about to enter into that was set up by his family, and he begins second-guessing the big step as he bonds with Izzy throughout the wedding planning. It's easy to foresee The Royal Treatment — a cross between The Princess Switch and The Wedding Planner — spinning out into a franchise. But what are the odds of viewers getting treated to a Royal Treatment sequel?
