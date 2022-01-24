The Royal Treatment unfortunately served its purpose

In Netflix's The Royal Treatment, Laura Marano stars as Izzy, a New York hairdresser who gets the job of a lifetime when she's invited to Lavania to do hair for a royal wedding. What she doesn't expect is to discover a connection with the prince, who also happens to be the groom. The two while away the hours getting to know each other, and through it all, Izzy's thick accent that could only belong to a true New Yorker is right there. But is Marano's New York accent real? Spoiler alert: it definitely isn't. But, as it turns out, she pulled from real-life experiences to nail the accent you heard on screen.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO