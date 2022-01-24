ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' crawls back to #1 at the box office with $14.1 million weekend

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home reclaimed the top spot at the box office with an estimated $14.1 million weekend. The film also climbed into the sixth spot on the list of highest grossing movies of all time worldwide -- passing 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World -- with $1.69...

www.wbal.com

Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Crossed Yet Another Box Office Milestone After A Month In Theaters

This past weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home celebrated a month of playing in theaters, and to say that this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has had a successful big screen run would be an understatement. In addition to being met with swarms of positive reviews, it’s also been making a killing in theaters that would be impressive even if we weren’t still living during a pandemic. Well, No Way Home has crossed yet another commercial milestone, because the latest Tom Holland-led Spider-Man adventure is now the fourth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Scream Shows Cautious-But-Encouraging Signs as Spider-Man: No Way Home Paces to Reach Top 5 All-Time Domestically Over MLK Frame

Friday Update: Paramount reports today that Scream earned $3.5 million from Thursday’s domestic previews, which began at 7pm in around 3,000 locations. By comparison, that registered 28 percent behind Halloween Kills ($4.85 million), 84 percent ahead of Candyman ($1.9 million), and 5 percent behind Glass ($3.7 million). More updates...
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

'Spider-Man' comes back swinging, takes No. 1 from 'Scream'

After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” proved it still had some fight left. Sony's superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest grossing film of all time, globally. The film topped the North...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Can Scream Retain the Top Spot Against Spider-Man: No Way Home?; Redeeming Love and The King’s Daughter Debut

Scream ended the four-week reign of Spider-Man: No Way Home atop the box office over MLK weekend, but could the post-holiday frame provide a much closer race between the two?. Through Wednesday, the horror franchise revival has amassed a healthy $37.5 million in its first 6 days at the box office. Some front-loading was apparent over opening weekend with an expected 24 percent drop from Thursday and Friday’s combined grosses to Saturday business. That’s a factor to keep in mind with projections for its second frame.
NFL
Deadline

Sony Pictures Picks Up Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Father Stu’, Sets Easter Weekend Release

Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz...
MOVIES
/Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home Reclaims Top Box Office Spot, Crushes Another Record

Even Omicron's no match for the web-slinger. Despite spiking Covid numbers caused by the variant, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has emerged as the biggest box office hit of the pandemic-era over the last month and is now threatening to break into the top five highest-grossing films of all time (not adjusting for inflation, of course). It's also managed to reclaim the top spot in the U.S. after being dethroned by the fifth "Scream" movie.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Now The 6th Most Successful Film at the Global Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Homehttps://dapsmagic.com/2021/12/spider-man-no-way-home-mr-daps-review-no-spoilers/ continues to collect at the box office. Over the weekend it didn’t just collect more ticket sales, it also collected a new distinction. It is now the 6th most successful film at the global box office. This is without an adjustment for inflation. Over the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Read The Screenplay For A Marvel That’s Now One Of The Biggest Movies Of All Time

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Spoiler Alert: This story contains major plot details of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened December 17 and shattered box office records for the pandemic era and beyond. In case there is anyone out there left who still hasn’t seen the movie, this article will touch on some spoilers from the Sony/Marvel film — and the screenplay certainly will. In the script by franchise veterans Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, everyone knows that Peter Parker...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Is Number One Again At The Box Office As No Way Home Hits Another Big Milestone

Last weekend, Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home took a little vacation from the top spot at the box office. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's Scream had a better-than-expected debut, enticing audiences with the mystery surrounding the identity of the new Ghostface, and its success pushed the Marvel blockbuster into second place. One week later, however, it's a case of sixth verse, same as the first, as the web-slinging wall-crawler from Queens New York is now back at Number One.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Passes Domestic Box Office Of First Film, More Proof There’s Moviegoing During Pandemic

More bragging rights for Sony, the studio dedicated to the theatrical window and distributor of the highest grossing movie of the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home; their Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage now counts $213.517M at the domestic box office, clicking past the 2018 first title’s $213.515M. Venom: Let There Be Carnage made $18,5K at 725 theaters yesterday. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened over the Oct. 1-3, 2021 weekend and made $90M which for a minute was the highest domestic opening during the pandemic, before Spider-Man: No Way Home pushed it to second for the Covid era with $260.1M. The first Venom got to its final stateside...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wore His Original ‘Spider-Man’ Suit for ‘No Way Home,’ Told Family About Returning

Andrew Garfield confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he wore the same Spider-Man suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that he did in his original “The Amazing-Spider Man” movies. When asked about putting on his original suit again, Garfield responded, “Yeah. I still fit, bruh.” “No, I had to get in shape,” Garfield clarified. “I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.” Garfield played Spider-Man in two comic book tentpoles directed by Marc...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ Costume Designer Explains Why It Has ‘Every Element to Win Best Picture’

Back in 2018, “Black Panther” cracked the best picture race and showed that the industry was ready to recognize the superhero movie. It also landed five other nominations and made Oscar history when Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler won in their respective categories of costume design and production design. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which just swung back to the top of the box office is leading the conversation once again for all the reasons Owen Gleiberman mentioned here, showing why a superhero movie should be considered worthy of cracking the best picture race — especially as the number...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Said He Was "Saying Goodbye" to Character in Pivotal Aunt May Scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month and it managed to pass $1 billion after only ten days, and it's now the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The big draw of the film was the return of past Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. For the first time since the movie was released, Maguire and Garfield joined current Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, for an interview with Deadline's Pete Hammond. The dynamic trio talked about meeting for the first time and revealed what drew them to the project. During the film, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is killed, and the end of the film sees Peter visiting her grave. Hammond brought up this emotional moment, and Holland said that in a way, he was saying goodbye to his character.
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Dinklage Slams Disney’s Planned Live-Action Remake Of ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’

Peter Dinklage, the Game of Thrones actor currently starring in the feature film Cyrano, slammed plans for a Disney live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, telling podcaster Marc Maron that the project is “f*cking backwards.” Disney’s latest adaptation of the classic 1938 animated film is set to star West Side Story actror Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as a newly created male lead character. “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” Dinklage said on Maron’s WTF podcast yesterday. “You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*ck are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?” The planned remake will feature original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and is expected to go into production in the UK this spring.
MOVIES
Deadline

Morgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On ‘Fame’ And ‘Melrose Place’ Was 70

Morgan Stevens, who played numerous roles on television before a tragic confrontation with police derailed his career, was discovered dead at age 70 in his home today as part of a police wellness check. No information on the cause of death was released by police. His death was first reported by TMZ. Born October 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Stevens headed to Hollywood soon after graduating college. He appeared as Paul Northridge in one episode of The Waltons and in three reunion movies, including A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain, in which his character married Erin Walton (played by Mary Elizabeth McDonough). His first...
KNOXVILLE, TN

