The Biggest Misstep You Could Make For Aging Skin, According To Doctors

As your skin ages, the best way to preserve its youthful, radiant glow is to have a consistent skincare routine. This includes daily cleansing, sunscreen, moisturizer, serums and other products applied first thing in the morning and at night before bed.

If you’re diligent with your personal routine but wonder what experts think is a huge misstep people often make when caring for aging skin, we received an essential tip from two dermatologists— Dr. Anna Chacon, MD and Dr. Elizabeth Damstetter, MD, FAAD, that you’ll want to keep in mind. Whether it seems obvious or if you’re completely surprised, it’s worth repeating and remembering if you’re taking care of aging skin.

The Biggest Misstep: Exposure to Sunlight & Lack of Sunscreen

As nice as the sun feels on our skin, prolonged exposure can cause more damage to our aging faces than one might think. If you skip sunscreen especially, you are risking skin cancer and premature aging. These, among many others, are reasons to apply an ample amount of sunscreen every day and to avoid excessive exposure.

Chacon explains that the biggest mistake that people can make when caring for aging skin in their daily routine is not avoiding exposure to sunlight. "This is the single biggest culprit in skin that is aging," says Chacon. "Over time, the sun's ultraviolet light exposure damages certain fibers in the skin, including collagen and elastin."

She adds that avoidance of sunscreen is the other biggest misstep that people can make when caring for their skin, and lacking it in their daily routine.

Damstetter agrees that staying out of the sun as much as possible and lathering up on sunscreen are both important moves for your skin to age gracefully. "Ultraviolet rays are present during the sunlit hours and will find a way to the skin where they induce temporary and permanent changes in pigment, collagen and even DNA," says Damstetter. "I tell my patients, the sun always finds a way to your skin."

She notes that people, no matter what age or skin type need to wear sunscreen every day to ensure consistent protection from detrimental sun rays. "Most people are shocked to hear that they need to wear sunscreen every day, and not just when they're in direct sunlight," Damstetter continues, "This goes for all skin types."

More Essential Sun-Related Skincare Tips

Inserting necessary protective measures from UV light into your daily routine is easier than you might think. Chacon says that she recommends "simplifying your skincare regimen to include sun protection. "This may include sunscreen that is combined with foundation instead of using them separately." She adds that carrying sunscreen in your purse also helps.

"I know it happens to me that sometimes I'll be driving or walking and notice the sun beaming on my face or hands and wish I had sunscreen with me. This happens to all of us and simplifying your skincare regimen to include sunscreen and have it ready and hands-on is extremely important." Chacon also recommends using items such as a wide-brim hat and that sunglasses with UV protection also help.

Ultimately, prioritizing sunscreen and protecting your skin from the sun will only help you in your anti-aging skincare routine. These steps, for so many reasons, can't be missed but too often are among people caring for aging skin. Speak with your dermatologist for more information on the benefits of daily sunscreen and what kind works best for your skin.