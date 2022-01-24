ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amon-Ra St. Brown: NFL Overtime Rules Have 'Got to Change'

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have been officially eliminated from the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

After a thrilling back and forth playoff game that saw Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes showcase their immense talents, the hotly contested matchup went into overtime.

Unfortunately for the Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown.

Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for an eight-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs the 42-36 victory in overtime.

According to NFL overtime rules, “Each team must possess, or have the opportunity to possess, the ball. The exception: if the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown on the opening possession.”

Mahomes echoed the sentiment of many fans who were thrilled and entertained by the two teams battling it out.

He would have also enjoyed the opportunity to see the Bills have a chance to answer the bell in overtime.

“It worked out well for us this time, but sometimes whenever you got two teams going back and forth like you’re going, it kind of stinks that you don’t get to see the other guy go. I’ll take the win this time. Obviously it hurt me last time," Mahomes said. “All you can do is play the rules the way the rules are explained. That’s what we did today.”

Many in the NFL world took to social media to debate the merits of the overtime rules, while others pointed out if the Bills wanted to secure a victory, allowing the Chiefs to score a field goal with :13 seconds remaining in regulation caused their own downfall.

Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was among those who weighed in, and his belief is the rules should change.

"Great game by both teams, but the overtime rules have got to change!! No coin flip should have that much power," St. Brown posted on social media following the exciting playoff game.

