Jan. 27, 2022: Ann Miller, a 14-year Nike veteran with more than two decades of legal experience, has been named EVP and general counsel of the footwear company, effective Feb. 17. Miller succeeds Hilary Krane, who has decided to retire next month after 12 years with the company. Miller joined Nike in 2007 and has held several senior roles across the company. For the past six years she has served as...

BUSINESS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO