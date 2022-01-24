ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new Stanly Ranch Auberge Resort in Napa, CA features a dramatic 60-by-20-foot ‘Infinity’ sculpture by Gordon Huether.

By Gordon Huether Studio
The Press
 3 days ago
How Does a 60-Ft Artwork Soothe, Calm & Blend Into its Setting?. NAPA, Calif., Jan....

The Press

Auberge Resorts Collection Announces Immersive Culinary Journeys Of A Lifetime With New Chef Partnerships And Pop-Ups

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the leading brand of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, today debuts Taste of Auberge, a new series of inspiring epicurean events featuring pop-ups and chef residencies at its properties throughout 2022. Celebrating the connection that can be made over food, the series is an authentic collaboration between each property's renowned executive chef and the world's leading chefs, interpreting the highest quality local and seasonal ingredients through a global and creative lens. Bringing restaurants such as three Michelin star SingleThread to The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City, New York City's beloved Nami Nori to Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Hawai'i and Central, ranked no. 4 in the world by the World's 50 Best Restaurants, to Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Taste of Auberge presents unique opportunities to engage with incredible chefs through intimate dinners, immersive cooking classes and private tastings, all illuminated by the local cuisine and culture of each destination.
LIFESTYLE
Laredo Morning Times

New 60-foot downtown sculpture reminds San Antonio 'You Are Beautiful'

Have you recently been driving southbound down 281 when you noticed the words "you are beautiful" beaming back at you during your commute? The new installation, appropriately dubbed "You Are Beautiful," is now on view at the 1221 Broadway parking garage downtown. The public, text-based artwork was pieced together by...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wineindustryadvisor.com

28 Foot Bear Sculpture to Be Installed Along Sonoma Highway

New art from renowned Glen Ellen artist, Bryan Tedrick, will be installed this week at St. Anne’s Crossing Winery in Kenwood, the sculpture was commissioned by winery owner, Ken Wilson. – Kenwood, CA–Ken Wilson has commissioned a third sculpture from local artist Bryan Tedrick. The 28’ tall grizzly bear...
KENWOOD, CA
CandysDirt

This Sleek Single-Story Ranch Features Two of The Best Bathrooms Around

Pick your jaws up off the floor and let’s talk about this house. GASP. The whole dang thing is a showstopper, but those two bathrooms are headliners. Recently remodeled by Jeremy Clyce with 1st Form Restorations. Pay attention to that last name because Compass’ Andy Clyce has the listing. Two Clyces?!? That’s right, they’re brothers and clearly impeccableness (not a word, but it is now) runs in the family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Luxury Hotel#Auberge#40 Ft
wineindustryadvisor.com

28 Foot Bear Sculpture Complete in Kenwood

Installation of 15-ton, 28ft steel sculpture by renowned Glen Ellen artist Bryan Tedrick is complete at Kenwood’s St. Anne’s Crossing Winery. Welcome event to be held this Saturday, 1/29 from 1-4, with Tedrick and winery owner Ken Wilson, all are welcome. January 25, 2022 – Kenwood, CA–Installation of...
KENWOOD, CA
The Press

NC- Brewing Logo (PRNewsfoto/North Coast Brewing Company)

Jennifer Owen Chosen as First Female CEO to Run North Coast Brewing Company. FORT BRAGG, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since it was founded in 1988, North Coast Brewing Company ("NCBC") has been focused on crafting delicious high-quality beer, while caring for its employees, community and environment in Fort Bragg, CA.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox42kptm.com

FIRST LOOK: Sculpture unveiled to be featured at The RiverFront

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Believe it or not, the first sections of Omaha's revitalized riverfront downtown are set to open within months. Thursday morning, we got a first look at one of the new features: a large sculpture destined to sit within the Sculpture Garden along Douglas street in the Gene Leahy Mall.
OMAHA, NE
New Haven Register

What are they? New outdoor sculptures in Branford

BRANFORD — These new outdoor sculptures in downtown Branford may make some pedestrians stop and motorists slow down. Branford Arts & Cultural Alliance in collaboration with the David Hayes Foundation, recently installed three large David Hayes sculptures in Tyler Park. The installation will remain for one year and is...
BRANFORD, CT
95 Rock KKNN

Charming Whitewater Colorado Ranch Features 42 Acres and Horse Facilities

If county living is your cup of tea, this ranch for sale in Whitewater might be right up your alley with lots of acreage and a terrific country-style home. For starters, what you need to know about this Colorado real estate is that the property is almost 42 acres of land including clearings, thick wooded brush, and trails that cross Kanna Creek, which can actually be stocked with trout for fishing.
WHITEWATER, CO
wineindustryadvisor.com

The Duckhorn Portfolio Acquires 40 Acres of the Historic Stanly Ranch in Los Carneros and the 10-Acre Red Wing Vineyard in St. Helena

With these acquisitions, The Duckhorn Portfolio’s Napa Valley Estate holdings now span 298 acres throughout five premier winegrowing sub-appellations. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired two Napa Valley parcels totaling 40 acres of the historic Stanly Ranch vineyard in Los Carneros, and the 10-acre Red Wing Vineyard in the St. Helena appellation. In addition to these acquisitions, The Duckhorn Portfolio has signed a long-term lease with the Alton Family Vineyard located adjacent to the Red Wing Vineyard. With these acquisitions, The Duckhorn Portfolio Estate program now includes 298 acres in Napa Valley, 500 acres in other premier North Coast appellations of California, 82 acres in the Central Coast’s famed Mt. Harlan appellation and 20 acres at the Longwinds Vineyard on Red Mountain in Washington State.
ECONOMY
The Press

Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Founder Joey Zhou Interviews Curator Marisa Caichiolo at LA Art Show 2022

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joey Zhou, teleivision host and founder of the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), interviewed prominent artist and international art curator Marisa Caichiolo at the opening night benefit at the LA Art Show on January 19, 2022. The evening benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supported by model and actress Kaia Gerber.
VISUAL ART
The Baltimore Sun

The 55-foot-tall sculpture at Baltimore’s AVAM is getting a face-lift thanks to a $50,000 conservation grant

If you walk or drive by the American Visionary Art Museum this week and notice something is missing, don’t be alarmed. There hasn’t been an art heist. The museum’s signature 55-foot-tall outdoor piece, known as the “giant whirligig,” is coming down for conservation, starting Monday. The process, which will give some much-needed maintenance to the sculpture, is being funded by a $50,000 grant ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Robb Report

This Epic 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has an Infinity Pool Bigger Than Most Day Boats

Asquared Naval Design’s new megayacht concept Fluyt may share the same name as the Dutch sailing vessels of the 16th century, but it’s one radically futuristic ship. Spanning 360 feet from tip to tail, the beautiful behemoth pushes the envelope when it comes to design, propulsion and amenities. It comes just one year after the fledgling British firm—not to be confused with Asquared Engineering, which also does some work on superyachts—revealed an equally disruptive superyacht concept called Cube. Fluyt is replete with long, flowing lines and a sharp, pointed bow that together create a unique tear-drop silhouette. Sporting a steel hull and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KREM2

Couple finds 60-foot secret mural hidden on walls of Okanogan building

OKANOGAN, Wash. — A couple that recently purchased a commercial property in Okanogan found a 60-foot old mural when they started remodeling the interior of the building. According to a GoFund Me page created and organized for Lisa Timm, she and her husband were remodeling the circa 1907 commercial building they just purchased when they found the painting.
OKANOGAN, WA
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
CELEBRITIES


