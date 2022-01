Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced the appointment of Fiona Tan as Chief Technology Officer. Tan will succeed Jim Miller on March 1 with Miller staying on for a transition period leading up to his retirement at the end of June. Tan joined Wayfair in 2020 as Global Head of Customer and Supplier Technology working closely with Miller as the planned successor to the CTO role. During her tenure at Wayfair, she has played a critical role in driving the growth and success of Wayfair’s world-class Technology organization while setting the vision and strategy for the development of systems and technologies that shape customer and supplier experiences.

