Zefr + TikTok partner to provide advertisers with video-level GARM Brand Safety and Brand Suitability Measurement for TikTok

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces today it has raised $8 million in Series A (second-round) funding led by BDMI, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global media, services and education company Bertelsmann. Also included in this round are Madison Wells, Greycroft, Spring Point Partners LLC, Intuition Capital, and Owl Capital Group. New and existing individual investors include Wenda Millard, vice chair of MediaLink, and Stephanie Hannon, CTO for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, as well as Blue Collective, Lemonada's lead seed investor and largest outside investor to date.
