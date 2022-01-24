Zefr + TikTok partner to provide advertisers with video-level GARM Brand Safety and Brand Suitability Measurement for TikTok

In October 2020 Christa Allen reprised her role as the young Jenny Rink from 13 Going on 30 in an iconic TikTok. In the video she wore a version of the famous Versace striped dress from the movie. The internet collectively lost its mind and soon copycat versions were everywhere. Shop Cider was one of the few brands who created their own version of the dress and it quickly sold like hot cakes. For a brand that had only launched a few months prior it ended up in Vogue.com with the brand’s co-founder Fenco Lin explaining the creation of the design.

