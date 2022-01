Instagram has bitten the bullet and begun offering a select group of its influencers the ability to sell subscriptions. It’s a move that alters the power dynamic between brands, influencers and audiences – one that leans into the ideals of web3 and puts greater power in the hands of the individual. But what does it mean for the relationship between advertiser and audience – and do people trust the platforms to do it right?

