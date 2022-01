It seems that every week in the world of vegan food news is more exciting than the last and this week is no exception. Plant-based milk got even more dairy-like thanks to Danone’s innovations launched under its Silk and So Delicious brands, Natalie Portman helped French startup La Vie raise $28 million to bring its vegan bacon to the masses, and Cinnaholic’s vegan cinnamon rolls are coming to a town near you in 2022. And Snoop Dogg might soon be slinging vegan hot dogs … fo’ shizzle! Read on for more.

