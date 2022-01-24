Integrated Polymer Solutions hosted a delegation of senior leaders from the U.S. Army, Navy and Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin beat earnings estimates nicely this week but saw the FTC move to block its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne. Shareholders aren't sweating it. In War Dogs, a movie that surely shaped many people's views of defense contractors, Jonah Hill plays a drug-crazed arms dealer who lives in Miami Beach. The reality of the aerospace and defense industries is far less unhinged, but nonetheless has a fair deal of politics and intrigue. One thing is clear – there's big money in defense contracting. There are thought to be five prime defense contractors, with Lockheed Martin (LMT) being the largest. Lockheed and the US government have a symbiotic relationship in that they both need each other – Lockheed couldn't exist without taxpayer dollars, and the government couldn't get the expertise it needs without paying Lockheed Martin big money. As such, as long as there are needs for national defense, there will be a need for companies like Lockheed Martin– and with the power to tax, the US government is a very stable customer.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO