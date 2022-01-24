Integrated Polymer Solutions hosted a delegation of senior leaders from the U.S. Army, Navy and Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin’s number one priority is our customer. Our tagline is “Lockheed Martin. Your Mission is Ours.” We solve complex challenges, advance scientific discovery, and deliver innovative solutions to help our customers keep people safe. At Lockheed Martin (LM) Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) we offer the vital capabilities needed to provide our service men and women and civilian customers the products and services they need in their defining moments. MFC is a recognized designer, developer and manufacturer of precision engagement aerospace and defense systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. We develop, manufacture and support advanced combat, missile, rocket, manned and unmanned systems for military customers that include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, NASA and dozens of foreign allies. We also offer a wide range of products and services for the global civil nuclear power industry and the military’s green power initiatives.
Comments / 0