PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that inspire and empower you to live a healthier, happier life, announced it has been awarded three new U.S. patents, increasing its total number of issued U.S. patents to six. The Company also has more than 40 pending U.S. and International applications. The patents and pending patent applications are related to innovations around Movano's non-invasive sensor technology, which combines Radio Frequency (RF) and mmWave capabilities onto a single Integrated Circuit (IC) that will be integrated into various wearable devices in the future.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO