SAG-AFTRA and the producers of the Super Bowl Halftime Show have worked out an agreement in which “no professional dancers will be asked to work for free” as part of the show, the union said in a statement today. The agreement, which comes after several dancers complained about being asked to work without pay, was reached after “open and frank discussions,” the union said. The agreement, however, will allow nonprofessional dancers to take part in the show without being paid. More than 100 onstage dancers had been contracted and already were set to be paid, while the dancers who appear on-field are...

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO