Molecular Devices launches next-gen monoclonal verification imaging platform for automatic, day zero monoclonality assurance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicCube™, the startup that created the Software Defined Trust (SDT) category, today unveiled i-Accept Cloud™, the world's first open, cloud-based softPOS acceptance platform that simplifies the creation of new merchant payment acceptance and digital commerce solutions. i-Accept Cloud connects the currently siloed parties in the payments' acceptance chain—including acquiring banks, payments systems providers, and merchants—into a software-based, frictionless cloud model that is not tied to legacy hardware or bound by a specific device maker, its operational system, or payment card network. This allows different players to more easily create and manage their own payment acceptance networks.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 HOURS AGO