Molecular Devices launches next-gen monoclonal verification imaging platform for automatic, day zero monoclonality assurance
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading provider of high-performance life science solutions, has officially launched its CloneSelect® Imager FL platform (CSI FL). The CSI FL is capable of imaging and reporting on label-free and multiplexed gene-edited single cells with automated monoclonal verification...www.thepress.net
