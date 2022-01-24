ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molecular Devices launches next-gen monoclonal verification imaging platform for automatic, day zero monoclonality assurance

By Molecular Devices
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading provider of high-performance life science solutions, has officially launched its CloneSelect® Imager FL platform (CSI FL). The CSI FL is capable of imaging and reporting on label-free and multiplexed gene-edited single cells with automated monoclonal verification...

plasticstoday.com

New Negative Photosensitive Polyimide Designed for 5G and Next-Gen Devices

A negative photosensitive polyimide developed by Toray Industries maintains the characteristic thermal resistance, mechanical properties, and adhesion of the material while increasing resolutions and enabling high-definition pattern formation on 100-micrometer and other thick films. To accommodate the increased speed and capacity of 5G and 6G networks, smartphones and other mobile...
CELL PHONES
helpnetsecurity.com

Gatenox launches decentralized identity wallet built on Aleph Zero platform

Gatenox launched a new-generation decentralized identity wallet built on Aleph Zero – a Swiss non-profit, enterprise-ready, peer-reviewed, developer-friendly platform. The wallet offers seamless, near-zero cost and one-time Know-Your-Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) compliance for individual use and integration by exchanges, applications, Web 3.0 services, as well as fintech and banks.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Meta Launches Next-Gen AI Supercomputer: All You Need To Know

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) touts its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), among the fastest AI supercomputers running today and will be the fastest in the world once fully built out in mid-2022. Several hundred people, including researchers from partners NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Penguin Computing Inc, and Pure Storage Inc...
SOFTWARE
The Press

Domino 5.0 introduces Autoscaling Clusters that enable data scientists to test many more ideas and develop better models faster.

Domino Data Lab Unveils Platform to Accelerate Model Velocity for the Model-Driven Business. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today introduced Domino 5.0 with groundbreaking new capabilities that unleash model velocity, a metric of how fast data science teams build and update models, by solving common challenges related to compute infrastructure, data, and productionization of models. Domino 5.0 is also the first Enterprise MLOps solution validated and integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end software suite optimized to run AI workloads with VMWare vSphere with Tanzu, on mainstream data center servers.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

tru.ID, the Mobile Verification Platform, Expands Passwordless Device Authentication Solution to India, Adds Local Data Residency

Mobile verification platform tru.ID has launched in India to make it easy for any digital bank, FinTech or e-commerce business to implement device binding for strong user authentication, and secure payments and transactions. In addition to mobile verification capabilities, tru.ID now offers local data residency hosting in India for enhanced privacy.
WORLD
VentureBeat

SuperOps.ai, a next-gen MSP platform for IT services, raises $14M

SuperOps.ai has raised $14 million in a series A round of funding. SuperOps.ai operates at the intersection between professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring management (RMM). PSA, for the uninitiated, is software that is typically used by professional services companies to help plan, manage, and measure their projects’ performance...
SOFTWARE
The Press

Introducing MetaJuice: The First Blockchain Company Launched by a Metaverse

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GamesBeat -- Together Labs (www.togetherlabs.com), today announced the launch of MetaJuice, its new blockchain firm powering the metaverse economy. MetaJuice is unlocking blockchain-driven markets that allow everyone to create, earn, own and shape the future metaverse. MetaJuice is the company bringing VCOIN, VCORE, and NFTs to market.
BUSINESS
The Press

Barracuda strengthens MSP security offerings with expanded email and endpoint protection capabilities

The integration of Barracuda Email Protection with SKOUT Managed XDR is part of Barracuda's commitment to innovation and expanding security capabilities across its MSP offerings. A new alliance with SentinelOne enables MSPs to extend endpoint protection capabilities when they acquire and leverage SentinelOne through Barracuda SKOUT Managed XDR. SentinelOne provides...
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Platform Science Logo

Cargo Transporters Transforms Fleet with Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle Technology. SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo Transporters Inc., a North Carolina-based truckload carrier, and Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a new partnership to outfit Cargo Transporters' fleet of nearly 500 tractors with Platform Science technology. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.
CELL PHONES
Wyoming News

How Blue United is Disrupting Healthcare Through Blockchain Technology

JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue United (Blue) is merging the worlds of healthcare and blockchain technology by creating a community that leverages smart contracts to authenticate and incentivize the healthy choices of its members. Launched as a partnership between health executives and blockchain technologists in 2018, Blue seeks to transform medical delivery on a global scale by redefining the cost-benefit relationship between healthcare and healthy living. ...
HEALTH
The Press

MagicCube Launches i-Accept Cloud, The First Open Cloud-Based Payment Acceptance Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicCube™, the startup that created the Software Defined Trust (SDT) category, today unveiled i-Accept Cloud™, the world's first open, cloud-based softPOS acceptance platform that simplifies the creation of new merchant payment acceptance and digital commerce solutions. i-Accept Cloud connects the currently siloed parties in the payments' acceptance chain—including acquiring banks, payments systems providers, and merchants—into a software-based, frictionless cloud model that is not tied to legacy hardware or bound by a specific device maker, its operational system, or payment card network. This allows different players to more easily create and manage their own payment acceptance networks.
SOFTWARE
The Press

RadioWaves Adds New Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity, Mesh Dish Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioWaves, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of high-quality microwave antennas and accessories, has just released a new series of low wind load, dual polarity, mesh dish antennas with frequency coverage of 1710-4200 MHz and 2300-2700 MHz. RadioWaves' new series of low...
ELECTRONICS
The Press

DISH Sets Data in Motion with Confluent, Unlocking the Power of the First 5G Smart Network™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is leveraging Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) for cloud-native data streaming with Apache Kafka, to facilitate real-time analytics applications on DISH's new smart 5G network. DISH's network will transform how people and enterprises leverage data, lowering friction to connect systems and deliver smarter solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Talend Announces Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend, a global leader in data integration and data governance, announced today a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. This alliance will support local, state, and federal government agencies with their digital transformation initiatives, helping to address data privacy and data quality needs and provide engaging services for its citizens.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Chatsworth Products, Oberon, to Showcase Latest ICT Infrastructure and Wireless Enclosure Solutions at the 2022 BICSI Winter Hybrid Conference and Exhibition

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect customer investments in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications, and Oberon, a division of CPI and manufacturer of wireless access point mounting solutions and enclosures, will participate and exhibit at the 2022 BICSI Winter Hybrid Conference & Exhibition, happening Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2022, at the Orlando World Center Marriot Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Artificial Intelligence start-up InstaDeep raises £74m for expansion

A London-based artificial intelligence start-up has raised 100 million dollars (£74 million) to expand its operations including creating an early warning system for spotting new diseases.InstaDeep announced the funding in a second, Series B, round led by AI investment specialists Alpha Intelligence Capital, CDIB and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine partner BioNTech The firm will hire new researchers and technicians and expand its presence in the US.Bosses revealed earlier this month they had teamed up with BioNTech to successfully develop an AI-powered system to detect new, high-risk Covid variants, including spotting the Omicron strain of the virus.We see wide-ranging opportunities to deploy...
ENGINEERING
The Press

The Oberon In-Plane 1018-00 Wi-Fi Access Point Enclosure provides a convenient way to conceal Wi-Fi and small cell APs, and is an ideal solution in venues where the AP needs to visually disappear.

Chatsworth Products, Oberon, to Showcase Latest ICT Infrastructure and Wireless Enclosure Solutions at the 2022 BICSI Winter Hybrid Conference and Exhibition. SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect customer investments in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications, and Oberon, a division of CPI and manufacturer of wireless access point mounting solutions and enclosures, will participate and exhibit at the 2022 BICSI Winter Hybrid Conference & Exhibition, happening Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2022, at the Orlando World Center Marriot Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL.
ELECTRONICS
The Press

ReCarbon completes USD 25 million Series B-1 funding round with strategic and financial investors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCarbon, (https://recarboninc.com) the developer of a revolutionary greenhouse gas utilization technology platform, announces today the closing of its Series B-1 funding round. In addition, ReCarbon welcomes two important partners, POSCO, one of the largest steel companies in the world, and GS Holdings Corporation, a Fortune 500 energy and utility company.
BUSINESS
