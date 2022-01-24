ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Califia Farms Oat + Almond Plantmilk Blend and Zero Sugar Oatmilk

By Califia Farms
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CALIFIA FARMS EXPANDS DAIRY-FREE LINE WITH NEW PLANT MILKS AND INDULGENT CREAMERS. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant-based beverage brand...

CALIFIA FARMS EXPANDS DAIRY-FREE LINE WITH NEW PLANT MILKS AND INDULGENT CREAMERS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms is kicking off the new year with a variety of new dairy-free beverages that expand the brand's existing product offering of plant milks, creamers, brewed-to-blend coffees, and barista products using ingredients like almonds, oats, coconuts and more. The new Zero Sugar Oatmilk and Oat + Almond Plantmilk Blend meet the needs of those seeking great-tasting lower sugar or calorie options, while Cookie Butter Almondmilk Creamer and Cinnamon Roll Oat Creamer satisfy consumers looking for decadent, creamy indulgences that blend beautifully in coffee.
AGRICULTURE
