MyHomies.com

The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheech & Chong™ are entering the NFT industry with their new collectible project "Homies in Dreamland" through...

www.thepress.net

The Press

Homecourt is a collection of beauty products for the home.

HOMECOURT LAUNCHES COLLECTION OF BEAUTY PRODUCTS FOR THE HOME. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Homecourt, a collection of fine fragrance-infused, skincare-inspired, and sustainably designed beauty products for the home straight from the mind and nose of Founder Courteney Cox.
SKIN CARE
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Jack Antonoff blasts Damon Albarn over Taylor Swift claims

Jack Antonoff has told Damon Albarn to "shut the f*** up" after questioning Taylor Swift's talents as a songwriter. The Bleachers musician - who has worked with the singer plenty of times in the past and recently produced the extended edition of her song 'All Too Well' - has hit out at the Blur star's claim she doesn't write her own songs.
MUSIC
Reality Tea

Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton Cooking Show After Just One Season

Paris Hilton’s cooking show just got cooked. According to People, Netflix has canceled Cooking With Paris after just one season. That’s not hot. Cooking With Paris was a playful take on the tried and true cooking show genre, and viewers followed Paris as she invited her rich and famous friends to help her tackle simple […] The post Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton Cooking Show After Just One Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Press

Dua Lipa thinks hard work is key to success

Dua Lipa believes hard work is the key to her success. The 26-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Dua doesn't have any intention of slowing down anytime soon. Discussing her work ethic, Dua explained: "It’s just something that’s ingrained in me. "I don’t...
MUSIC
The Press

Kibble Katcher Revolutionizes the Dog Bowl with Functionality and Chic Style

CENTENNIAL, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't you think it is time our beloved pooches received a dog bowl upgrade?. Kibble Katcher ends mealtime messes with a clever design that ingeniously catches stray kibble and water in separate trays to avoid the not so welcome "kibble soup." Additionally, by combining classic materials with a chic, minimalist style, the Kibble Katcher compliments any home décor, eliminating the need to hide your dog's food and water bowls when visitors drop by your home.
PET SERVICES
The Press

GLOBAL CREATOR COMPANY JELLYSMACK DEBUTS ITS FIRST BRAND CAMPAIGN FEATURING 11 OF THE WORLD'S TOP VIDEO CREATORS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the global creator company Jellysmack unveils its debut worldwide brand campaign 'Go Bigger,' the first social platform-agnostic campaign of its scale to put content creators front and center. The campaign features 11 leading video creators from eight different channels that are all part of the company's renowned Creator Program: Charles & Alyssa Forever, D'Angelo Wallace, HellthyJunkFood, Kendall Rae, LaurDIY, Nas Daily, Niki and Gabi, and Patrick Starrr. 'Go Bigger' serves as a visual manifestation of the multi-platform growth that creators experience in the Jellysmack Creator Program.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Photo Credit: Enklu CEO, Ray Kallmeyer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enklu, the leading metaversal creation platform, is thrilled to announce the first in-person augmented reality NFT gallery and unique immersive experience that is set to blow your mind. VERSE: The Art of the Future is a visionary and collaborative augmented reality NFT exhibition combining art, entertainment and technology, set to launch on February 3 at The San Francisco Mint, a Non Plus Ultra venue.
VISUAL ART
The Press

Tim Stinson

Cetera Appoints Tim Stinson to President of Cetera Advisor Networks. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Tim Stinson has been appointed President of Cetera Advisor Networks. Tom Taylor will transition to his Chief Sales and Growth Officer role full time and will serve in an advisory role to Cetera Advisor Networks' leadership team. The organizational change comes as the Cetera Advisor Networks community has eclipsed $1 billion in total revenue and places the two key leaders in pivotal roles to start 2022, positioning Cetera for continued growth while maximizing experiences and opportunities for Cetera's financial professionals.
BUSINESS
